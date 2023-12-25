Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 runners-up Telugu Yoddhas defeated Mumbai Khiladis 46-44 in Match 2 of the Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 on Sunday (December 24). The contest took place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack.

The Khiladis' captain Aniket Pote won the toss and opted to attack first. The score read 26-24 in favor of the Mumbai-based club at the end of the first innings.

The Khiladis conceded 20 points in the third turn and failed to bag points while defending, resulting in the Yoddhas leading 46-26. The Mumbai-based club needed 21 points from the fourth turn to win the match or 20 to split points with the season 1 runners-up.

The Aniket Pote-led side produced a spirited fightback as they narrowed down Yoddhas' lead. However, they fell short by a couple of points at the end, resulting in a heartbreaking loss. As a result, the Khiladis are currently placed third in the Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 points table.

Telugu Yoddhas, on the other hand, are placed second in the standings with three points from one match. The defending champions, Odisha Juggernauts, who won the earlier match in the day, lead the points table.

Surprisingly, both teams failed to register dream runs while defending in two turns each. Thus, all points for the two sides came only from attacking (sky-dive points, pole-dive points, and touch-points). None of the players from either side got into the referee's books.

Telugu Yoddhas vs Mumbai Khiladis: Match Stats

Sky Dive Points: Telugu Yoddhas (20) & Mumbai Khiladis (14)

Pole Dive Points: Telugu Yoddhas (8) & Mumbai Khiladis (6)

Total Touch Points: Telugu Yoddhas (16) & Mumbai Khiladis (24)

Dream Run Points: Telugu Yoddhas (0) & Mumbai Khiladis (0)

Self Out Points: Telugu Yoddhas (2) & Mumbai Khiladis (0)

