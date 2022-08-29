Telugu Yoddhas squash Gujarat Giants, book Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 playoffs berth in style

Telugu Yoddhas punched their ticket to the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 playoffs with a thumping victory over second-placed Gujarat Giants on Monday (August 29). The Yoddhas squashed the Giants 88-21 and tightened their grip on the third position in the points table.

Heading into the battle against the Gujarat Giants, the Telugu Yoddhas were on a three-match losing streak. The side desperately needed a win to avoid getting into a do-or-die situation to book a spot in the playoffs.

Since the Gujarat Giants had already secured a place in the Top 2 ahead of the match against the Telugu Yoddhas, they decided to use this game to test their bench strength. The Yoddhas brought their 'A' game to the table and had cruised to a 53-8 lead at half-time.

The Giants won the toss and opted to defend first but the decision did not work in their favor as the Yoddhas completed Full On Chase in Turn 1 and ended the first turn with a 37-0 lead.

In response, the Giants' attackers scored eight points but conceded a 16-pointer Dream Run to Avdhut Patil. He remained in the middle for six minutes and eight seconds.

Gujarat Giants outclassed by Telugu Yoddhas in Ultimate Kho Kho 2022

In the second half, the Yoddhas conceded a four-pointer Dream Run to the Giants while scoring 25 points in their attack. Gujarat started the fourth turn, trailing 12-78. They scored nine points and gave away ten points to their rivals as the match ended with a scoreline of 88-21 in the favor of the Yoddhas.

With this result, the top four teams in the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 points table have been decided. Odisha Juggernauts, Gujarat Giants, Telugu Yoddhas and Chennai Quick Guns will all feature in the inaugural Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 playoffs.

