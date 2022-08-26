Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Match 15 Result: Odisha Juggernauts halt Chennai Quick Guns' winning run

The Chennai Quick Guns and the Odisha Juggernauts locked horns with each other in the 15th match of Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 on Wednesday, 24th August. Both sides were in good form heading into the match. While the Chennai Quick Guns were on a three-match winning streak after losing their first two, the Juggernauts had three wins from four to their name.

In the reverse fixture, it was Odisha who got the three points, beating Chennai 51-43. While the in-form Quick Guns were looking for revenge, it was not meant to be for them. Odisha won the toss and elected to defend first, justifying that decision really well.

Their defenders were in fine form as they warded off a deadly Chennai attack for quite a while. They secured two Dream Runs and four defensive points, conceding only a 19-4 lead to the Chennai Quick Guns at the end of Turn 1.

The Quick Guns' defense couldn't match the heroics of their opponents and proved to be easier targets for the Odisha attack. While Ramji Kashyap put in a stellar effort, he wasn't able to secure any Dream Run points for his side. By tagging nine Chennai defenders, Odisha took a 28-19 lead heading into the innings break.

Odisha Juggernauts' defense frustrated the Quick Guns' Attack

The Chennai attackers faced a solid Odisha defense yet again in Turn 3. The Juggernauts picked up four more defensive points and conceded only 18, trailing only by a mere five points ahead of the last turn.

Defending a 37-32 lead proved too much for the Chennai Quick Guns, despite their improved defensive showing in Turn 4. The Odisha Juggernauts deservedly won the match 51-41.

The Juggernauts will once again be in action on August 25, taking on the Rajasthan Warriors. Chennai will take on the Gujarat Giants on Friday, August 26.

Edited by Ankush Das