Ultimate Kho Kho 2022: Chennai Quick Guns blow away Mumbai Khiladis in Match 25 to seal place in playoffs 

Chennai Quick Guns and Mumbai Khiladis squared off in match 25 of Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 today (August 29) in a game crucial to both teams' playoff hopes. The Quick Guns came up trumps at the end of the match, winning comprehensively with a scoreline of 58-42.

The Quick Guns came into this encounter on the back of a thumping win over the Rajasthan Warriors. The Khiladis, however, were convincingly beaten by the Odisha Juggernauts in their last game.

While Chennai needed a win to qualify, Mumbai needed to avoid defeat to stay alive in the competition. The Khiladis won the toss and chose to defend first and that's about all that went right for them.

The Quick Guns' attack was in fine form and the Khiladis couldn't do much to stop their opponents. While the Khiladis managed to sneak in two defensive points, they couldn't stop Chennai from taking a mammoth 26-2 lead after Turn 1. To further add to their misery, the Quick Guns showed why they had one of the best defenses in the league.

Ramji Kashyap's four-point Dream Run headlined another turn which the Quick Guns dominated, scoring six defensive points and conceding only 18. The Quick Guns held a 32-20 lead at half-time and looked poised to win.

Mumbai Khiladis fail to qualify for playoffs

After Abhishek Pathrode tried to bring the Khiladis back into the match with his four-point Dream Run, the side needed more of the same to get back on level pegging.

The Quick Guns made light work of the other batch of defenders, with Ramji Kashyap shattering the record books by becoming the first player to score 100 attacking points.

With a 30-point deficit to overturn, the Mumbai Khiladis had their task cut out for them. However, another four-point Dream Run from Ramji Kashyap ensured the Chennai Quick Guns won by a sizeable margin.

With the win, the Chennai Quick Guns qualify for the playoffs and also ensured that the Telugu Yoddhas have qualified for the next stage of the competition. Unfortunately for the Mumbai Khiladis, their hopes of making the playoffs came to an end with this defeat.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar