Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 points table: Updated standings after Odisha vs Mumbai Match 22

Odisha Juggernauts have become the new number one team in the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 points table following a big win over Mumbai Khiladis. The Juggernauts have won six out of their seven matches in the tournament so far and have earned 18 points with a positive score difference of 64.

Mumbai Khiladis were on a three-match winning streak heading into their battle against the Odisha Juggernauts last night (August 27) in Pune. However, they could not continue their winning momentum as they suffered a 37-60 loss at the hands of the Odisha-based franchise.

Earlier in the day, fans witnessed a match between the Chennai Quick Guns and the Rajasthan Warriors. Rajasthan fans would have hoped for a few points in the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 points table, but the Warriors' tally continues to remain zero after their seventh consecutive defeat.

Chennai Quick Guns cruised to a 57-36 win over Rajasthan Warriors' at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune. Due to a major defeat, the Rajasthan Warriors' points difference has come down to -127.

As mentioned earlier, Odisha Juggernauts are at the top of the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 points table. Gujarat Giants have slipped to second position with 17 points from seven matches. Telugu Yoddhas and Chennai Quick Guns are the other two teams inside the top four of the standings.

Odisha Juggernauts have a chance to tighten their grip over the top spot in the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 points table

Two more matches will take place in the UKK league tomorrow evening (August 28) at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex. The opening match will feature tabletoppers Odisha Juggernauts and third-placed Telugu Yoddhas. A win in that game could help Odisha strengthen their top spot.

Later in the evening, the Gujarat Giants will take on the bottom-placed Rajasthan Warriors. If Odisha lose to the Yoddhas, Gujarat could become number one in the points table with a win over the Warriors.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aranya Chaudhury