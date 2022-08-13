Scoring, fouls & more - All the rules of Kho Kho you need to know before Ultimate Kho Kho 2022

The inaugural edition of the Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK) will begin this Sunday at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune. Six teams, namely Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Khiladis, Telugu Yoddhas, Chennai Quick Guns, Rajasthan Warriors, and Odisha Juggernauts will participate in the UKK competition this year.

The league aims to bring about a revolution in the sport of kho-kho just like the Pro Kabaddi League has revolutionized kabaddi. Not all fans would have an idea about the rules of Ultimate Kho Kho, so here's a list of some important rules you need to know ahead of the tournament:

Basic rules of Ultimate Kho Kho 2022

In this image from a local Kho-kho match, the red team is attacking and the yellow team is defending (Image: Twitter)

The sport of kho-kho is all about swiftness and smartness. Seven players from Team 'A' sit with some distance between them on the central lane of the playing area. The team sitting on the central lane is the attacking team.

The opposition Team 'B' sends three players from their squad for defense. The attacking team needs to rotate players in such a way that they can get a touch on as many defenders as possible. Once an attacker gets a touch on a defender without any rule violation, the defender is ruled out.

A player rotation is successful when an active player touches the back of a player sitting on the central lane and utters the word 'Kho'. Both teams get an opportunity to attack and defend. The team that scores the most number of points wins.

How many players are there in an Ultimate Kho Kho team?

A kho-kho team consists of 15 players. Any seven of them can play the role of attackers, while any 12 could play as defenders. A player who attacks can play in the defense as well.

A kho-kho match comprises two innings. An innings is divided into two turns of seven minutes each. Team 'A' receives one turn to attack, and Team 'B' gets one chance to attack in one innings. There is a toss before the match to decide which team will attack first.

There is a two-minute break between two turns, and a three-minute interval between two innings. Fans should note that the defenders come in a batch of three. After the attacking team gets a touch on all three defenders, there is a 30-second break and then the match resumes with a new batch of defenders.

How is scoring done in Ultimate Kho Kho 2022?

The attacking team earns two points for a touch on a defender without any special skills. If an attacker uses a skill like pole dive or sky dive for a touch, he will get one additional point. Also, if a defender steps out of the field or is intentionally self out, the attacking team will get one additional point.

The defending team will receive two points if their batch of three defenders survives two minutes and 30 seconds. From thereon, they will get two points each for every 30 second spent in the middle by the same batch.

There will be four batches of three defenders each. If the attacking team manages to complete an all-out, they will be awarded three bonus points.

What is Wazir in Ultimate Kho Kho 2022?

Wazir is a special type of player in Ultimate Kho Kho 2022. He needs to wear a sports bib of a different color while attacking. Only one Wazir can play in the attacking team unless they call for a powerplay. A Wazir does not need to abide by the Kho-kho rules except for the following two:

Crossing the Centre Lane All rules during a Perfect Kho is given.

A defending team can have two Wazirs. He will not have to abide by the rules of the game. In a powerplay, two Wazirs can attack. A coach can request for one powerplay per innings. Once the batch of defenders on the field is out, the powerplay comes to an end.

A normal attacker is not allowed to run in the opposite direction while chasing a defender in Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, but a Wazir can change his running direction and go back to chase the defender.

What is the size of a Kho Kho field?

A kho-kho ground is rectangular in shape, with its measurement being 26 x 20 meters. The measurement of the playing field in Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 is 22 x 16 meters.

There are two wooden posts perpendicular to the ground, approximately 120 to 125 cms above and having 9-10 cms diameter on each end of the ground.

A line between the two posts helps divide the playing area into two halves. The line is known as the central lane, where the attacking team's player sits. The measurement of the central lane is 19 x 30 meters.

There is some portion behind the two wooden posts on either side, which is known as the Free Zone. Its dimensions are 1.5 x 16 meters. The area surrounding the play field, having 2 meters width, is known as lobby.

Defenders enter the playing field from the Entry Zone, which is an area marked from the boundary line on both sides, measuring 2 x 1 meter.

Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 full rules PDF download

The majority of the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 rules have been explained in this article. For the complete list of rules, you can download a PDF from here to read everything in detail.

