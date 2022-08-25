Gujarat Giants beat Telugu Yoddhas in nail-biting thriller, register fourth win in Ultimate Kho Kho 2022

Gujarat Giants are in the second position in the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 points table now (Image: Twitter)

Gujarat Giants snapped their two-match losing streak in Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 with a close win over the Telugu Yoddhas in the 18th match of the tournament on Thursday (August 25). The Giants recorded a 51-48 win to jump to the second position in the points table.

Giants skipper Ranjan Shetty won the toss and opted to defend first at the Shree Shiv Chattrapati Sports Complex in Pune. Gujarat got off to a great start as their first two batches of defenders completed two dream runs and helped the team earn four points in defense.

The Telugu Yoddhas bounced back and managed to score 23 points in their first turn. During Gujarat Giants' first turn, the Yoddhas earned four points in defense and conceded 23 points to the attackers. The scoreboard read 27-27 at the end of the first innings.

Fans expected this match to go down to the wire. They got a nail-biting second innings, where both teams impressed with some top-quality Kho Kho on display.

Gujarat Giants secure win with superb performance in the final turn of Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 match

Gujarat Giants' defenders completed two dream runs again and conceded only 19 points to the opposition. After the end of the third turn, the score was 46-31 in the favor of the Telugu Yoddhas.

Giants needed 16 points in their final turn to win the contest. They scored 20 points and conceded only two as the Gujarat-based franchise eventually completed a three-point win.

Gujarat Giants have overtaken the Telugu Yoddhas in the points table with this result. The Giants are second on the standings, followed by Yoddhas in third place. Odisha Juggernauts are the team currently at the top of the table.

