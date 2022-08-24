Mumbai Khiladis ride on Durvesh Salunkhe's 8-point dream run to trounce Rajasthan Warriors in Ultimate Kho Kho 2022

Mumbai Khiladis cruised to their second win in as many outings in the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 by beating Rajasthan Warriors by 14 points in Pune. Mumbai's Durvesh Salunkhe made history in UKK 2022 with an eight-point dream run while defending.

The Warriors captain Majahar Jamadar won the toss and decided to defend first. The Khiladis put up a decent show in their first turn, as they scored 23 points and only allowed one two-pointer dream run to the Rajasthan defenders. The scoreboard read 23-2 for the Khiladis at the end of the first turn.

The Warriors performed exceptionally well in their first turn, earning 25 points while attacking. Like the Khiladis, Rajasthan's attackers also conceded just two points to the opposition defence. At the conclusion of the first half, Rajasthan led 27-25.

It looked like Rajasthan would finally open their account in the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 points table. However, their attackers let the team down in the final turn.

The Khiladis added 16 points to their tally and conceded four in their second turn. Rajasthan started as the favourites in the final turn with the score at 31-46, but Durvesh Salunkhe's magnificent eight-pointer dream run ensured Mumbai made a comeback to win by 14 points.

Rajasthan scored only 11 points during their attack in the final turn, whereas Mumbai earned eight. The final score was 56-42 for the Khiladis.

Rajasthan Warriors will look to end losing streak in Ultimate Kho Kho 2022

After 16 games in the competition, Rajasthan Warriors are the only franchise with no wins so far. They are last in the standings, losing all their five games. Rajasthan will be in action tomorrow (Thursday) against the second-placed Odisha Juggernauts.

It will be interesting to see if the Warriors can snap their winless run in Ultimate Kho Kho 2022. The second game on Thursday will feature tabletoppers Telugu Yoddhas and the third-placed Gujarat Giants.

Edited by Bhargav