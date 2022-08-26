Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 points table: Updated standings after Mumbai vs Telugu Match 20

Gujarat Giants have taken the first position in the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 points table after 20 matches in the tournament. The Gujarat-based team registered a 50-44 win against the Chennai Quick Guns in the first of the two contests tonight (August 26) at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

The Mumbai Khiladis would later take on the Telugu Yoddhas at the same venue. The Mumbai-based franchise completed a hat-trick of wins in Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 and boosted their chances of a Top 4 finish in the points table. Mumbai beat the Yoddhas by eight points, taking their overall tally to six points.

Gujarat Giants are currently in the number one spot in the table with 17 points after seven matches. Odisha Juggernauts, who were not in action today, have dropped to the second position. The Juggernauts have earned 15 points from six matches thus far.

Despite losing their respective matches today, the Chennai Quick Guns and the Telugu Yoddhas retained their places in the Top 4 of the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 points table. The Yoddhas are third with 13 points from seven matches while the Quick Guns are fourth with nine points.

Mumbai Khiladis can enter the Top 4 in the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 points table tomorrow

The Mumbai Khiladis have an opportunity to enter the Top 4 in the points table tomorrow (August 27) when they square off against second-placed Odisha Juggernauts. Before the battle between Mumbai and Odisha, the Chennai Quick Guns will be in action against the out-of-form Rajasthan Warriors.

If Chennai lose their match and Mumbai beat Odisha, then they will swap the fourth and fifth places in the points table. Meanwhile, Odisha will be keen to regain the top spot while Rajasthan will want to snap their six-match losing streak.

