Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 points table: Updated Standings after Rajasthan vs Telugu Match 12

Gujarat Giants faced their first loss of the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 season against Odisha Juggernauts on Sunday, August 21, as they lost 50-47.

Despite the loss, they were able to gain one point from the match as the margin of loss was just three. It means they are still at the top of the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 points table.

Meanwhile, the Juggernauts scored three points from the victory and jumped from third to second spot. But it was short-lived as the Telugu Yoddhas thumped the Rajasthan Warriors 83-45 to claim second spot later in the day.

As things stand, the Warriors now have minimal chances of qualifying for the playoffs as they are yet to win a game and are last in the points table. Meanwhile, Chennai Quick Guns and Mumbai Khiladis are fourth and fifth in the points table respectively.

The first match between the Giants and the Juggernauts was a close contest. Neither team had a good day in attack but both managed to defend well as the game went to the wire. At the end of the first half, there was little to separate the two teams as the Juggernauts led by only four points.

In the third turn, the Giants managed just 16 points in their attack, which meant the target for the Juggernauts was not very big. Eventually, the Odisha-based franchise was able to go past the target set by the Giants and hand them their first loss of the season.

Rajasthan Warriors still on the last spot in The Ultimate Kho Kho points table (updated)

Things couldn't have gone any worse for the Rajasthan Warriors as the Telugu Yoddhas scored three extra points courtesy of a full-on chase on the first turn itself. At the end of the first innings, the Yoddhas led 44-24 and went up to 55 points at the end of Turn 3.

They weren't done, though, and then created history in the tournament by earning three extra points to earn their second full-on chase in the game. In the end, Yoddas won the game by a massive 38 points.

