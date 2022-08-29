Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 points table: Updated standings after Telugu vs Gujarat Match 26

The top four teams in the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 points table have been finalized even though there are four more games left to play in the league stage of the tournament. Odisha Juggernauts and Gujarat Giants have attained the top two spots in the standings.

Telugu Yoddhas and Chennai Quick Guns will join them in the playoffs. Unfortunately, the Mumbai Khiladis and the Rajasthan Warriors will finish as the bottom two teams in the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 points table.

Two matches took place earlier tonight (August 29) at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

The opening match of the night saw the Chennai Quick Guns beat the Mumbai Khiladis in a crucial game. Chennai brought their 'A' game to the table and defeated the Khiladis with a scoreline of 58-42 to book a place in the next stage of the competition.

The second match of the night featured second-placed Gujarat Giants and the out-of-form Telugu Yoddhas. Heading into this battle, the Yoddhas were on a three-match losing streak. However, they snapped the streak in style with an emphatic 88-21 win over the Giants.

The Gujarat-based franchise tested their bench strength ahead of the playoffs and were no match for the Yoddhas in the 26th match of the tournament.

Rajasthan Warriors will be keen to open their account in Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 points table tomorrow

Rajasthan Warriors and Mumbai Khiladis will play for pride in their remaining matches of the tournament. While the Khiladis will play their last match against the Odisha Juggernauts tomorrow evening (August 30), the Warriors will take on the Chennai Quick Guns and the Gujarat Giants in the next two days.

It will be interesting to see if the Rajasthan Warriors can end their eight-match losing streak when they lock horns with the Quick Guns at 8:45 PM tomorrow.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar