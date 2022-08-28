Ultimate Kho Kho 2022: Rajasthan Warriors' misery continues as the Chennai Quick Guns register a resounding win in Match 21

The Rajasthan Warriors faced Chennai Quick Guns in the 21st match of Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 on 27th August 2022, at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

The Quick Guns briefly revived their campaign with a hat-trick of wins but came into this match on the back of successive defeats, the most recent one coming at the hands of the Gujarat Giants. The Rajasthan Warriors have endured a miserable campaign thus far. They were winless in six matches and last played in a 51-45 defeat at the hands of the Odisha Juggernauts.

Majahar Kalandar's side would've hoped to open their account in this match, but they were well and truly beaten by the Chennai Quick Guns.

After choosing to defend first after winning the toss, the Rajasthan defenders were at the mercy of an attacking masterclass from Ramji Kashyap. Attacking wasn't Chennai's strong suit, but they were sharp in that department for most of the match. The Warriors couldn't score a single defensive point as they entered Turn 2, trailing 0-23.

Chennai showed why they were among the best defensive sides in UKK 2022 as they picked up ten Dream Run points in Turn 2. The highlight was Madan's incredible six-point Dream Run that pretty much took the game out of the Warriors' reach.

Chennai completely outplay the Warriors

Barring a 4-point Dream Run in Turn 3, courtesy of Hrushikesh Murchavade, the Warriors fans had little to cheer for as the Quick Guns completely dominated the match. While their second attacking turn saw them slow down a bit towards the end, they still led 53-19 heading into Turn 4.

Quick Guns finished with a 57-36 win over the Warriors, making it four wins in eight matches for them. They remain fourth in the points table. For the Warriors, it's curtains for their qualification hopes, having lost all seven of their matches so far. They'll look to play for pride in their remaining matches and register their first win.

Edited by Neelay Yadav