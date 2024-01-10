Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Chennai Quick Guns vs Gujarat Giants, Match 30

Chennai Quick Guns have ended as the number one team on the Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 points table. The Chennai-based franchise secured the pole position by defeating the Gujarat Giants last night (January 9) in Match 30 of the tournament.

It was the final matchday in the league round of the UKK 2023/24 season. Chennai Quick Guns defeated the Gujarat Giants by 38-21 to enter the semifinals with a ton of momentum. The win helped Chennai take their tally to 25 points. The Quick Guns finished with seven wins, one defeat and two ties in 10 matches.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Giants ended third in the final standings. The Giants suffered their third defeat of the season. They finished with 21 points from 10 matches, having recorded six wins.

Odisha Juggernauts attained the 2nd position in the Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 points table

Defending champions Odisha Juggernauts were also in action last night at Cuttack's Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium. They locked horns with the Mumbai Khiladis, who had already been eliminated from the tournament.

The Juggernauts defeated the Khiladis by 34-24 to secure the second position in the Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 points table. Their final tally was 23 points from 10 matches, which included six wins, two defeats and two draws. The Khiladis finished fifth in the table, with 10 points from 10 matches.

Chennai Quick Guns, Odisha Juggernauts, Gujarat Giants and Telugu Yoddhas sealed the top-4 positions in the standings. The knockout round of the competition will begin tomorrow (January 11) in Cuttack.

Tabletoppers Chennai Quick Guns will battle the Telugu Yoddhas in the first semifinal, followed by a clash between defending champions Odisha Juggernauts and Gujarat Giants in the second semifinal. Both semifinal matches will be held tomorrow. The winners of the two semifinals will battle in the final on January 13.