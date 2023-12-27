Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Odisha vs Chennai Match 6

Gujarat Giants have retained the top spot in the Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 points table with a four-point victory over Mumbai Khiladis on Tuesday (December 26). They have six points from two matches and a score difference of 15.

Odisha Juggernauts and Chennai Quick Guns are placed second and third, respectively, with five points each. Both teams have a win and a tie from two games apiece.

Defending champions Odisha Juggernauts have a score difference of seven, while the Quick Guns have a score difference of seven. The two teams took on each other in the previous outing, playing out a thrilling 34-34 tie.

Telugu Yoddhas (three points) and Mumbai Khiladis (one point) are the next two teams in the Ultimate Kho Kho points table.

The Yoddhas have three points from two matches, having won and lost a match each. They have a negative score difference of -4.

Mumbai Khiladis, on the other hand, have only one solitary point from a couple of matches and a negative score difference of -6.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Warriors are at the bottom of the standings and are yet to open their account in the ongoing edition of the Ultimate Kho Kho League 2023. They have lost two in two games and have a negative score difference of -18.

Ultimate Kho Kho League 2023: Day 3 Results (December 26, 2023)

Here are the results from Day 3's matches:

Match 5 - Gujarat Giants (34) vs Mumbai Khiladis (30)

Match 6 - Odisha Juggernauts (34) vs Chennai Quick Guns (34)

Ultimate Kho Kho League 2023: Day 4 Fixtures (December 27, 2023)

Here are the Day 4 fixtures:

Match 5 - Telugu Yoddhas vs Rajasthan Warriors, 19:30

Match 6 - Mumbai Khiladis vs Odisha Juggernauts, 20:30

(Both matches will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Cuttack, Odisha)

