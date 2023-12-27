Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2, Mumbai Khiladis vs Odisha Juggernauts: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel, and Live Streaming Details - Match 8, December 27

Odisha Juggernauts will take on Mumbai Khiladis in the upcoming match of the Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2 on Wednesday (December 27). The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Cuttack will play host to the exciting contest.

The hosts are placed second in the Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 points table with five points and a score difference of seven. They have one win and a tie in two games.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Khilaids, are placed fifth in the standings with one point, having lost both the matches they've played thus far.

Odisha Juggernauts head into this fixture on the back of a 34-34 tie against Chennai Quick Guns. The Khiladis, on the other hand, faced a 34-30 defeat against table-toppers Gujarat Giants.

Mumbai Khiladis vs Odisha Juggernauts Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2 Match Details

Match: Mumbai Khiladis vs Odisha Juggernauts, Match 8, Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2.

Date and Time: Wednesday, December 27, 2023, 8:30 pm IST.

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Cuttack, Odisha.

Who will win today’s Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2 match?

Mumbai Khiladis are yet to register a victory in the ongoing edition of the Ultimate Kho Kho League. Meanwhile, defending champions Odisha are enjoying are great run in the competition and will start the fixture as clear favorites.

Mumbai Khiladis vs Odisha Juggernauts match prediction: The Juggernauts to win Match 8 of Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2.

When and where to watch Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2 in India?

The Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2 will be live on Sony Ten 1 in English, Sony Ten 3 in Hindi/Marathi, and Sony Ten 4 in Tamil/Telugu. The matches will also be live-streamed in five languages on the SonyLIV app and website.

