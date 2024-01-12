Ultimate Kho Kho 2024: Chennai Quick Guns stage late comeback to defeat Telugu Yoddhas; set up final against Gujarat Giants

Chennai Quick Guns defeated Ultimate Kho Kho Season 1 runners-up Telugu Yoddhas 31-29 in a thrilling semi-final encounter on Thursday (January 11).

The Quick Guns won the toss and opted to defend first. The first turn ended with the Yoddhas leading 14-2 as they tagged seven defenders in the first seven minutes of the game. The Quick Guns, on the other hand, were content with a couple of Dream Run points.

Things went out of control for the Chennai Quick Guns as they conceded three Dream Run points to the Yoddhas despite opting for the powerplay. They tried to manage the game and bagged 12 points, courtesy of getting six defenders out.

The scoreline read 17-14 in favor of Telugu Yoddhas at the end of the first innings. Chennai Quick Guns bagged three batch bonus points (otherwise known as Dream Run points) to keep their hopes alive in the game.

The Yoddhas, on the other hand, got six defenders out and earned 12 points in Turn 3. The score read 17-29, with the Yoddhas leading by 12 points. Going into the final turn, the Quick Guns had a challenge ahead of them.

Yet, they didn't give up and managed to tag seven defenders out in the last seven minutes of the game. They bagged 14 points and took a two-point lead to register a hard-fought victory against the Yoddhas.

Chennai Quick Guns vs Telugu Yoddhas: Match Stats

Here are the important stats from the Ultimate Kho Kho 2024 semi-final clash between Chennai Quick Guns and Telugu Yoddhas:

Sky Dive Points: Chennai Quick Guns (18) vs Telugu Yoddhas (6)

Pole Dive Points: Chennai Quick Guns (4) vs Telugu Yoddhas (8)

Total Touch Points: Chennai Quick Guns (4) vs Telugu Yoddhas (12)

Dream Run Points: Chennai Quick Guns (5) vs Telugu Yoddhas (3)

