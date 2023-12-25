Ultimate Kho Kho League 2023, Odisha Juggernauts vs Chennai Quick Guns: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel, and Live Streaming Details for Match 6

Hosts Odisha Juggernauts will square off against Chennai Quick Guns in the sixth match of the Ultimate Kho Kho League 2023 (UKK 2023) on Tuesday (December 26). The match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Cuttack.

Both teams head into the fixture on the back of a victory against their respective opponents. The Juggernauts defeated the Rajasthan Warriors 35-27, while The Quick Guns defeated the Telugu Yoddhas 38-32.

Both teams will look to extend their winning lead in the ongoing edition of the Ultimate Kho Kho League 2023.

Odisha Juggernauts vs Chennai Quick Guns Ultimate Kho Kho League 2023 Match Details

Match: Odisha Juggernauts vs Chennai Quick Guns, Match 6, Ultimate Kho Kho League 2023.

Date and Time: Tuesday, December 26, 2023, 8:30 pm IST.

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Cuttack, Odisha.

Who will win today’s Ultimate Kho Kho League 2023 match?

Both teams are equally strong on paper and it'll be tough to decide a winner between the two teams. The Quick Guns managed to bag more points than the Odisha Juggernauts despite playing a stronger opener.

Thus, fans can expect Chennai Quick Guns to defeat the defending champions Odisha Juggernauts in the upcoming contest.

Odisha Juggernauts vs Chennai Quick Guns match prediction: The Quick Guns to win Match 6 of Ultimate Kho Kho League 2023.

When and where to watch Ultimate Kho Kho League 2023 in India?

The Ultimate Kho Kho League 2023 will be live on Sony Ten 1 in English, Sony Ten 3 in Hindi/Marathi, and Sony Ten 4 in Tamil/Telugu. The matches will also be live-streamed in five languages on the SonyLIV app and website.

ALSO READ | Ultimate Kho Kho 2023: Full schedule, matches list, start date, time in IST and live streaming details