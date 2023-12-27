Ultimate Kho Kho League Season 2: Abhinandan Patil shines as Gujarat Giants beat Mumbai Khiladis

Gujarat Giants defeated Mumbai Khiladis 34-30 in Match 5 of Ultimate Kho Kho League Season 2 on Tuesday (December 26).

Attacking first, the Giants managed to earn 14 points from Turn 1. However, they conceded a Dream Run point to the second batch despite opting for the powerplay. The Khiladis fell short of six seconds and missed out on another well-deserved Dream Run point.

The Mumbai-based franchise was horrific while attacking, having earned only nine points in seven minutes. They also conceded three Dream Run points (two points to Batch 1 and one point to Batch 2).

Aniket Pote and co. were able to get only four players out in seven minutes and trailed by eight points at the end of the first innings.

Both teams bagged one Dream Run point each in the second innings. The Giants earned 16 points in the next attacking turn, while the Khiladis bagged 20 points in the final turn of the match.

The final score of the match read 34-30 in favor of the Giants, resulting in a four-point loss for the Khiladis. The Aniket Pote-led side have now suffered two losses in a row.

Gujarat Giants' attacker Abhinandan Patil was adjudged the Attacker of the Match with 14 points.

The two teams scored 16 touch points each in the match. Gujarat Giants bagged eight Sky Dive points and Pole Dive points each, while the Mumbai-based club earned 12 Sky Dive points and two Pole Dive points in the game.

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Khiladis: Match Stats

Sky Dive Points: Gujarat Giants (8) vs Mumbai Khiladis (12)

Pole Dive Points: Gujarat Giants (8) vs Mumbai Khiladis (2)

Total Touch Points: Gujarat Giants (14) vs Mumbai Khiladis (14)

Dream Run Points: Gujarat Giants (4) vs Mumbai Khiladis (2)

ALSO READ | Ultimate Kho Kho League Season 2: Full schedule, matches list, start date, time in IST and live streaming details