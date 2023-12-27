Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2: Odisha Juggernauts and Chennai Quick Guns play out a draw

Hosts Odisha Juggernauts and Chennai Quick Guns played out a thrilling 34-34 draw in the latest match of the Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2 on Tuesday (December 26) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack.

Attacking first, defending champions Juggernauts were off to a decent start with 16 points in Turn 1. They conceded a couple of Dream Run points to Batch 1. However, they got back into the game by wrapping up the second batch in just 1:36 seconds.

The Turn 1 ended with the Odisha-based club leading 16-2. The Quick Guns kept struggling badly as they managed to earn only 12 points in the second turn. The score read 16-14 in favor of the hosts at the end of the first innings.

Coming back to attack in the second innings, the Juggernauts were at the top of their game, scoring 18 points. They got nine Chennai Quick Guns attackers out to take a convincing lead in the game.

The Quick Guns needed 18 points to tie and 20 points to win the match. They got back into the game, scoring 18 points in six minutes and 17 seconds. The scores were leveled 34-34 with 43 seconds to go on the clock.

They needed just two more points to win the match. However, the Odisha defenders managed to not concede any points to the opponents and thus the game ended in a tie.

Odisha Juggernauts vs Chennai Quick Guns: Match Stats

Sky Dive Points: Odisha Juggernauts (18) & Chennai Quick Guns (18)

Pole Dive Points: Odisha Juggernauts (2) & Chennai Quick Guns (2)

Total Touch Points: Odisha Juggernauts (14) & Chennai Quick Guns (12)

Dream Run Points: Odisha Juggernauts (0) & Chennai Quick Guns (2)

