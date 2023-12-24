Ultimate Kho Kho start date 2023: When is the Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2 starting?

The Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 (UKK 2023) is scheduled to commence on Sunday, December 24 in Cuttack, with defending champions Odisha Juggernauts taking on Rajasthan Warriors in the season opener.

All matches of the Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2 will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Cuttack, Odisha.

Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors, Telugu Yoddhas, Mumbai Khiladis, Gujarat Giants and Chennai Quick Guns are the six teams competing in the second edition of the Ultimate Kho Kho League.

The league stage of Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2 will conclude on Tuesday, January 9 with two matches. The semi-finals will take on Thursday, January 11, and the final will be played on Saturday, January 13.

When and where to watch Ultimate Kho Kho 2023?

The tournament will be held from December 24, 2023 to January 13, 2024. There will be two matches played every day till January 9, 2024. However, there will be no matches played on Thursday, January 4.

The first match of the day will commence at 7:00 pm IST, while the second match is scheduled for 8:30 pm IST. The semis will be played on January 11 and the matches will commence at 7:00 pm and 8:30 pm, respectively.

Meanwhile, the summit clash is scheduled for Saturday, January 13, and will commence at 8:00 pm IST.

The second edition of the Ultimate Kho Kho League will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network. Additionally, both matches of the day can also be viewed live on the Sony LIV app and website. The franchise league will be live for fans in India only. It cannot be viewed outside the country.

