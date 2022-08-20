Odisha Juggernauts vs Gujarat Giants, Ultimate Kho Kho 2022: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel, and Live Streaming Details - Match 11, August 21

The unbeaten Gujarat Giants will face the in-form Odisha Juggernauts in the first fixture of the day at the Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK) in Pune on Sunday, August 21.

The Odisha Juggernauts have played beautifully in the tournament till now. They almost defeated the top two teams of the tournament in nail-biting encounters. The Juggernauts are coming into this match after defeating the Warriors by a significant margin of 19 points, and it won’t be an easy task to defeat them.

The Giants are playing in a completely different league. They have had a hat-trick of victories in the tournament and are looking unstoppable at the moment. They will likely end up in the top two at the end of the group stage with their current form. Although the Giants have won two matches with massive score differences, the only team that came close to defeating them is the Odisha Juggernauts.

Odisha Juggernauts vs Gujarat Giants Kho Kho 2022 Match Details

Match: Odisha Juggernauts vs Gujarat Giants, Match 11, Ultimate Kho Kho 2022

Date and Time: Sunday, August 21, 2022, at 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune

Who will win today’s Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 match?

This game has the potential to become one of the most exciting and nail-biting matches in Ultimate Kho Kho. With their phenomenal form, the Giants will be eager to score their fourth consecutive win of the tournament. At the same time, the Odisha Juggernauts will look for revenge after their first match, which they lost by a tiny margin of five points.

Although choosing one team as the winner before the match would be unfair to both as they are playing well, the experience of the Giants will be the deciding factor in the game.

Odisha Juggernauts vs Gujarat Giants match prediction: The Gujarat Giants to win Match 11 of UKK 2022.

When and where to watch Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 in India?

Viewers can watch the match live on Sony Ten 1 in English, Sony Ten 3 in Hindi and Marathi, and Sony Ten 4 in Tamil and Telugu. The matches will also be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee