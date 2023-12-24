Odisha Juggernauts will host the Rajasthan Warriors in the season opener of the Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 on Sunday (December 24). The match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Cuttack, Odisha.

Odisha Juggernauts finished second in the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 points table with 21 points. They registered seven wins and three losses from 10 matches in the inaugural season.

The Juggernauts defeated the Gujarat Giants 57-43 in the Qualifier 1 to storm into the summit clash of the tournament.

They took on the Telugu Yoddhas in the summit clash and defeated them by the barest of margins, registering a one-point victory. The Odisha-based franchise lifted the trophy in the inaugural season and will look to defend its title in the second edition.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Warriors had a poor run in Ultimate Kho Kho Season 1. They finished at the bottom of the standings with just four points, having lost nine out of 10 matches.

The Warriors' only victory came against the Chennai Quick Guns in Match 28 of the competition. They won the match 66-31 to register a massive 35-point victory over the Quick Guns.

Odisha Juggernauts vs Rajasthan Warriors Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 Match Details

Match: Odisha Juggernauts vs Rajasthan Warriors, Match 1, Ultimate Kho Kho 2023

Date and Time: Sunday, December 24, 2023, 7:00 pm IST.

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Cuttack, Odisha.

Who will win today’s Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 match?

Defending champions Odisha Juggernauts will start the match as the clear favorites. They were at the top of their game in the previous edition and will look to defend their title in the second edition of the competition.

Meanwhile, the Warriors will have to re-work their plans and find a way to tackle the Juggernauts if they are to start their campaign on a high.

Odisha Juggernauts vs Rajasthan Warriors match prediction: The Juggernauts to win Match 1 of Ultimate Kho Kho 2023.

When and where to watch Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 in India?

The season opener of the Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 between Odisha Juggernauts and Rajasthan Warriors will be live on Sony Ten 1 in English, Sony Ten 3 in Hindi/Marathi, and Sony Ten 4 in Tamil/Telugu.

The matches will also be live-streamed in five languages on the SonyLIV app and website.

