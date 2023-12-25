Rajasthan Warriors vs Gujarat Giants, Ultimate Kho Kho 2023: Preview, Prediction, TV channel and Live Streaming Details for Match 3

Rajasthan Warriors will take on the Gujarat Giants in Match 3 of the Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 on Monday (December 25) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Cuttack.

The Warriors head into this fixture on the back of an eight-point loss against defending champions Odisha Juggernauts. They lost the match 35-27 and will look to bounce back when they face the Giants.

The Rajasthan-based club is currently at the bottom of the Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 points table, having lost the only match played thus far.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Giants will play their first match of the season against the Warriors. They finished atop the Ultimate Kho Kho points table last season with 23 points from 10 matches, having won seven and lost three.

However, they lost to eventual champions Odisha Juggernauts 57-43 in the Qualifier 1. The Giants then went on to meet the Telugu Yoddhas in Qualifier 2 but couldn't replicate their league-stage performances as they lost by 23 points.

Rajasthan Warriors vs Gujarat Giants Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 Match Details

Match: Rajasthan Warriors vs Gujarat Giants, Match 3, Ultimate Kho Kho 2023

Date and Time: Monday, December 25, 2023, 7:00 pm IST.

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Cuttack, Odisha.

Who will win today’s Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 match?

The Warriors were nowhere in the game when they took on defending champions Odisha Juggernauts. Meanwhile, the Giants were among the top-performing teams in the previous season.

Moreover, they boast a strong squad with a mix of experienced and young players. Thus, expect them to beat Rajasthan Warriors by a convincing margin.

Rajasthan Warriors vs Gujarat Giants match prediction: Gujarat Giants to win Match 3 of Ultimate Kho Kho 2023.

When and where to watch Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 in India?

The third match of the Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 between Rajasthan Warriors and Gujarat Giants will be live on Sony Ten 1 in English, Sony Ten 3 in Hindi/Marathi, and Sony Ten 4 in Tamil/Telugu.

The matches will also be live-streamed in five languages on the SonyLIV app and website.

