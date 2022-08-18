Rajasthan Warriors vs Odisha Juggernauts, Ultimate Kho Kho 2022: Preview, prediction, TV channel and live streaming details - Match 9, Aug 19

The Rajasthan Warriors and the Odisha Juggernauts will face off for the first time in the Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK) in the first match of the day on August 19.

The Warriors will be looking for their first win of the season after two consecutive losses at the hands of Mumbai Khiladis and Telugu Yoddhas. They are yet to find their footing in the tournament. The Warriors will have to quickly rethink their strategy because this tournament isn't long, so they won't have much time to gain momentum later on.

Meanwhile, the Juggernauts will be coming into this game following the defeat they suffered at the hands of the Gujarat Giants in their previous match. It was a really close match and could have gone either way.

The Juggernauts will be looking to win this match by a big margin and maintain their third position in the points table. They might even go up to second position if the Yoddhas lose their match against Chennai Quick Guns by a significant margin.

Rajasthan Warriors vs Odisha Juggernauts Kho Kho 2022 Match Details

Match: Rajasthan Warriors vs Odisha Juggernauts, Match 9, Ultimate Kho Kho 2022

Date and Time: Friday, August 19, 2022, at 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune

Who will win today’s Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 match?

The Juggernauts seem to be the clear winners in this battle despite losing their most recent match. The Warriors, on the other hand, have looked clueless in all their matches so far.

Although their captain Majahar Jamadar has fared consistently well, the team as a whole is not performing. The Juggernauts, in contrast, have been consistent in the tournament till now and will be hoping to continue the same.

Rajasthan Warriors vs Odisha Juggernauts match prediction: Odisha to win Match 9 of UKK 2022

When and where to watch Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 in India?

Viewers can watch the match live on Sony Ten 1 in English, Sony Ten 3 in Hindi and Marathi, and Sony Ten 4 in Tamil and Telugu. The matches will also be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.

Read: Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 points table: Updated Kho Kho standings after Telugu vs Chennai Match 8

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this encounter? Rajasthan Warriors Odisha Juggernauts 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee