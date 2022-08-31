Telugu Yoddhas vs Odisha Juggernauts, Ultimate Kho Kho 2022: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel, and Live Streaming Details: Match 30, August 31

The Telugu Yoddhas and the Odisha Juggernauts will meet in the final group stage match of Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

While we anticipated a thrilling end to the group stage, the last few games have produced one-sided results after teams booked their playoff berths. Barring the Telugu Yoddhas, who won 88-21 against the Gujarat Giants last time out, the other qualified sides have rotated their teams, keeping their best players fresh for the playoffs. You'd expect the Yoddhas to do the same and give some game-time to the youngsters.

The Odisha Juggernauts also made a few changes to their side in their last outing, but ended up losing 79-31 to the Mumbai Khiladis. It'll be interesting to see if they compete for a win in today's fixture or continue providing game-time to their fringe players.

Telugu Yoddhas vs Odisha Juggernauts Kho Kho 2022 Match Details

Match: Telugu Yoddhas vs Odisha Juggernauts, Match 30, Ultimate Kho Kho 2022.

Date and Time: Wednesday, August 31, 2022, 8.45 pm IST.

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

Who will win today’s Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 match?

The Yoddhas registered a record-breaking 88-21 win against the Gujarat Giants XI, but they're likely to rest most of their first-team players themselves for this match. With the playoffs scheduled for September 2, this game would be a good chance to provide an opportunity for their bench players to shine.

The Odisha Juggernauts already did that against the Mumbai Khiladis and lost big, and they could bring back some players to make the match a competitive one. This game truly depends on the extent of rotation from both sides, and considering that, the Juggernauts could end up on the winning side.

Match Prediction: The Odisha Juggernauts to win Match 30 of Ultimate Kho Kho 2022.

When and where to watch Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 in India?

Viewers can watch the match live on Sony Ten 1 in English, Sony Ten 3 in Hindi, Marathi, and Sony Ten 4 in Tamil and Telugu. The matches will also be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.

Edited by Ankush Das