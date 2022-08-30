Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 points table: Updated standings after Chennai vs Rajasthan Match 28

Rajasthan Warriors improved their tally in the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 points table with a big win over Chennai Quick Guns in the 28th match of the competition on August 30. In their first eight matches of the league stage, the Warriors failed to register a single victory.

The Rajasthan Warriors finally ended their losing streak earlier tonight as they crushed the Chennai Quick Guns by 66-31. Fans should note that the Quick Guns have already booked their place in the next round of the competition, which is why they experimented a bit in their match against the Rajasthan Warriors.

Similarly, the Odisha Juggernauts rested some of their main players for their penultimate league stage match against the Mumbai Khiladis. The Juggernauts have already confirmed a Top 2 finish with seven wins in the tournament, which is why they tested their bench strength ahead of the playoffs.

Mumbai Khiladis brought their 'A' game to the table and recorded their fourth win in the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 points table. With this match, Mumbai's campaign has come to an end. They ended the inaugural UKK season with 12 points from 10 matches.

A major change could happen in the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 points table tomorrow evening

The final two league stage matches of the season will take place tomorrow (August 31) evening at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex. The opening match will feature the second-placed Gujarat Giants and the bottom-placed Rajasthan Warriors.

If Gujarat win the match, they could end the league stage as the number one team in the points table, provided the Telugu Yoddhas defeat the Odisha Juggernauts in the second match of the night.

Both Telugu Yoddhas and Odisha Juggernauts may rest their main players for tomorrow's game. Gujarat may want to test their bench strength while Rajasthan will look to end their campaign on a winning note.

Edited by Aranya Chaudhury