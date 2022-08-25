Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 points table: Updated standings after Gujarat vs Telugu Match 18

Telugu Yoddhas have slipped to the third position on the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 points table (Image: UKK)

The Telugu Yoddhas have dropped from first to third position on the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 points table after suffering a close defeat against the Gujarat Giants. The Yoddhas lost to the Giants 48-51 in Pune on Thursday (August 25) in Match 18 of the tournament.

Two Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 matches took place at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Thursday. The first match of the night featured the Odisha Juggernauts and the Rajasthan Warriors.

Odisha ensured that Rajasthan's losing streak in the competition continued as they trounced them by six points. The Juggernauts scored 51 points and conceded 45 points to the Warriors to pick up a win in the opening fixture of the day.

Courtesy of their victory against the Rajasthan Warriors, the Odisha Juggernauts have jumped to first position in the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 points table. Odisha have won five out of their six matches thus far and have 15 points in their kitty, with a score difference of +41.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Giants have attained the second spot on the standings after a win against the Telugu Yoddhas. The Giants have 14 points after six matches, one point more than the third-placed Yoddhas.

Gujarat Giants can become the number one team on the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 points table tomorrow

The Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune will host two more matches in the Ultimate Kho Kho League on Friday (August 26) evening. The first match of the night will see the Gujarat Giants take on the Chennai Quick Guns.

If Gujarat win the match, they will replace the Odisha Juggernauts as the number one team in the points table. The second match of the night will see the in-form Mumbai Khiladis clash horns with the third-placed Telugu Yoddhas.

