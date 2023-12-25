Ultimate Kho Kho League 2023, Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Khiladis: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel, and Live Streaming Details for Match 5

Gujarat Giants will lock horns with Mumbai Khiladis in Match 5 of the Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 (UKK 2023) on Tuesday (December 26) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Cuttack.

The Giants are placed atop the UKK 2023 points table, having defeated the Rajasthan Warriors 41-30 in their season opener. They will look to extend their lead when they take on the Mumbai-based franchise.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Khiladis lost to the Telugu Yoddhas by a couple of points in a nail-biting encounter. They have some big names in their squad and will want to bag their first win of the season against the in-form Gujarat Giants.

Skipper Aniket Pote will hold the key for the Khiladis once again as they search for their maiden win in the Ultimate Kho Kho League 2023.

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Khiladis Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 Match Details

Match: Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Khiladis, Match 5, Ultimate Kho Kho 2023.

Date and Time: Tuesday, December 26, 2023, 7:30 pm IST.

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Cuttack, Odisha.

Who will win today’s Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 match?

Gujarat Giants defeated the Rajasthan Warriors by a massive margin of 11 points in their season opener. They got off to a flying start in the tournament and were among the best in the previous edition of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Khiladis didn't have the best start to their Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 campaign. They lost to the Telugu Yoddhas by the barest of the margins.

With the kind of form the Giants are in, expect them to make it two wins in a row. However, one cannot keep the Khiladis out of the game. They will surely give their opponents a run for their money and look to cause an upset.

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Khiladis match prediction: The Giants to win Match 5 of Ultimate Kho Kho 2023.

When and where to watch Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 in India?

The Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 will be live on Sony Ten 1 in English, Sony Ten 3 in Hindi/Marathi, and Sony Ten 4 in Tamil/Telugu. The matches will also be live-streamed in five languages on the SonyLIV app and website.

ALSO READ | Ultimate Kho Kho 2023: Full schedule, matches list, start date, time in IST and live streaming details