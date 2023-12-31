Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2, Day 8: Predictions, Preview and Where to Watch

The seventh day of season 2 of the Ultimate Kho Kho League saw two nail-biting games as Telugu Yoddhas and Mumbai Khiladis won their respective fixtures and progressed further in the points table.

Gujarat Giants continue to rule at the top with 12 points, followed by the Chennai Quick Guns with 11 points. Despite a win in their previous game, the Telugu Yoddhas are placed one place below the Odisha Juggernauts based on score difference.

Mumbai Khiladis moved to fifth place with five points following their win against the Rajasthan Warriors, while the latter is still languishing at the bottom of the points table with just one point.

Match 15: Gujarat Giants vs Chennai Quick Guns

Gujarat Giants continued their dominant run in the tournament as they thrashed the Odisha Juggernauts 34-39 in their previous outing. The team is getting closer to securing a place in the knockout stage.

Chennai Quick Guns, on the other hand, have also performed consistently this season, as they haven’t lost a single game so far. The team will be eyeing a top spot in the points table after defeating the Mumbai Khiladis 36-31 in their previous clash.

Prediction: Gujarat Giants to win.

(Match at 7.30 pm IST)

Match 16: Rajasthan Warriors vs Telugu Yoddhas

Rajasthan Warriors are currently having a not-so-good campaign so far, as they have lost five games on the trot, including a 31-30 defeat against the Mumbai Khiladis in their previous game. The team will be hoping for some change in fortunes going forward.

Telugu Yoddhas will be high on confidence after defeating the Odisha Juggernauts 29-28 in a nail-biting game. They will start the fixture as clear favourites and might hand the Warriors their sixth consecutive loss of the season.

Prediction: Telugu Yoddhas to win.

(Match at 8.30 pm IST)

Ultimate Kho Kho League - Where to Watch?

The live telecast of the Ultimate Kho Kho League 2023 will be available on the Sony Sports Network with the Sony Liv app and website having live-streaming rights for the league.