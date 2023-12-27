Telugu Yoddhas will take on Rajasthan Warriors in Match 7 of Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2 on Wednesday (December 27) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Cuttack.

The Yoddhas are fourth in the points table with a win and a loss from a couple of games. They have four points and a negative score difference of -4. The South Indian club comes into this fixture after a six-point loss against the Chennai Quick Guns.

Rajasthan Warriors, on the other hand, faced two humiliating defeats in as many games. They lost to the defending champions Odisha Juggernauts by seven points in the season opener.

The Warriors extended their losing streak against Gujarat Giants, losing the match by 11 points. They are placed at the bottom of the standings with zero points.

Telugu Yoddhas vs Rajasthan Warriors Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2 Match Details

Match: Telugu Yoddhas vs Rajasthan Warriors, Match 7, Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2.

Date and Time: Wednesday, December 27, 2023, 7:30 pm IST.

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Cuttack, Odisha.

Who will win today’s Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2 match?

Rajasthan Warriors are struggling in the second edition of the Ultimate Kho Kho League. They are the weakest side in the competition and are expected to face another humiliating defeat when they take on the Season 1 finalists Telugu Yoddhas.

Telugu Yoddhas vs Rajasthan Warriors match prediction: The Yoddhas to win Match 7 of Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2.

When and where to watch Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2 in India?

The Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2 will be live on Sony Ten 1 in English, Sony Ten 3 in Hindi/Marathi, and Sony Ten 4 in Tamil/Telugu. The matches will also be live-streamed in five languages on the SonyLIV app and website.

