Who is Nasreen Shaikh? All you need to know about the Arjuna Awardee

Nasreen Shaikh is the captain of the Indian women's kho kho team. She plays in the role of a diver (defender). The 27-year-old was one of the 26 recipients of the Arjuna Award this year announced by the Sports Ministry of India.

Nasreen is the daughter of Mohammad Gafoor, a hawker who sells utensils in Jahangirpuri in the national capital Delhi. Her speed was exceptional right from her school days while playing kho kho, though she played kabaddi and athletics too at that point. She went to a muncipal school in Delhi and completed her BA at the Daulat Ram College.

The Shaikh family had to overcome conservatism to allow Nasreen to play at national and international levels. On the advise of her childhood coach, the Delhi-born girl would practice with boys' teams on mud surfaces in order to stronger and faster.

She has played in 40 national championships and four international tournaments. He first overseas tour was in London. She led the Indian women's team to gold medals in the South Asian Games and Asian Championship.

Nasreen Shaikh is also contracted with Air Authority of India and also plays for their kho kho team.

During the covid-19 lockdown, Nasreen and her family faced tough times as her father couldn't work and that impacted the player's diet as well. However, Kho Kho Federation of India and many other NGOs came to their rescue.

Nasreen Shaikh's biopic to be screen in opening ceremony of Ultimate Kho Kho season 2

The Kho Kho Federation of India announced that a biopic on Nasreen Shaikh will be screened at the opening ceremony of Ultimate Kho Kho season 2 on Sunday, December 24, in Cuttack, Odisha.

The screening is a gesture to celebrate the Indian women skipper's achievement and her journey should go on to inspire the economically-backward youngsters. She always stood tall against the adversity and will receive the Arjuna Award on January 9 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan from President of India Droupadi Murmu.