CWG 2022: Get to know every member of the Indian Women's Team that won a historic Lawn Bowls gold medal

The Indian women's team thrashed South Africa in the women's four lawn bowls final 17-10 to win their maiden historic gold medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) on Tuesday (August 2).

The Indian women's fours team comprised of Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third), and Rupa Rani Tirkey (skip).

With this monumental achievement, India's fantastic four have opened doors for many youngsters in what is an unfamiliar sport in Indian households. This achievement will inspire millions across the globe, with their journey from nobodies in the sport to history makers.

However, there are a few unknown facts about the CWG 2022 Lawn Bowls champions.

CWG 2022: Know the Indian Lawn Bowls champions

Rupa Rani Tirkey: Rupa Rani Tirkey, 34, hails from Ranchi, Jharkhand. She is currently serving in the Department of Sports and State Government of Jharkhand as the District Sports Officer.

She competed in 2010, 2014, and 2019 editions of CWG. He best has to be the 2022 gold medal, whereas she finished 4th in 2010, and 5th in 2018.

Lovely Choubey: Lovely, 42, who also hails from Ranchi, Jharkhand. She is currently serving in the Department of Police under the State Government of Jharkhand.

She is one of the most experienced Lawn Bowlers. She is the 2008 national champion. She finished fifth in the previous edition of the event.

Pinki: Pinki, 42, is from Delhi. She pursued a sports degree from Delhi University before completing her sports diploma from SAI Patiala. She works as a physical education teacher at Delhi Public School RK Puram, where she was introduced to the sport of Lawn Bowls.

She finished fourth at New Delhi 2010 CWG. She won a gold medal in the women’s triples lawn bowl event at the Asia Championship in 2017. She also participated in the CWG 2014 and 2018.

Nayanmoni Saika: Nayanmoni Saika, 33, is from Golaghat, Assam. She has been inclined towards sports since a very early age. She marked her debut in 2008 as a weightlifter.

She has been employed at the Assam Forest Department since 2011 and has earned many medals previously.

Unfortunately, after sustaining a leg injury, Saika shifted to playing lawn bowls, which later went on to become her passion.

