CWG 2022: Second historic Lawn Bowls medal for India as men's fours team wins silver

India won a historic second Lawn Bowls medal when the Indian men's fours team clinched the silver medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham on Saturday (August 6).

The Indian men's fours team, comprising of Sunil Bahadur, Navneet Singh, Chandan Kumar Singh and Dinesh Kumar, lost to Northern Ireland 5-18 in their gold medal match at Victoria Park.

The Indian men's team did not start well and were unable to score a single point in the first five ends. The game seemed out of their control from the word go as the Northern Ireland quartet gave no room for the Indians to score.

They opened up a six-point lead at the end of the fifth end as the lead ballooned to seven points. After 10 ends, Northern Ireland were firmly in control of the final, leading 12-5.

Indian Lawn Bowls team lose plot midway

The 11th end too proved to be Northern Ireland's as they earned another point to push further ahead to lead 13-5.

The lead was too huge for India to overcome. With the Northern Ireland quartet being superior in terms of tactics, the Indians were pushed to a wall, never to recover. In the end, the final went Ireland's way with an 18-5 scoreline.

Earlier, India defeated England 13-12 in a tense and thrilling semi-final at Victoria Park.

This is India's second Lawn Bowls medal in the ongoing edition of the Commonwealth Games.

The Indian women's fours team, comprising of Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki and Nayanmoni Saikia, won a historic gold medal on August 2. The Indian women's fours team made history when they beat South Africa 17-10 to win the gold medal.

