13 Best tattoo machine kits to get yourself inked

Selecting the best tattoo machine kit is crucial for both beginners and experienced tattoo artists. Tattoo machine kits vary in type, quality, and components, catering to different tattooing techniques and preferences.

This article will explore 13 of the best tattoo machine kits available, highlighting their features and suitability for various tattoo styles. From coil to rotary machines, each kit offers unique benefits, whether for detailed line work, shading, or color packing. This guide aims to simplify the choice, presenting a range of options that promise reliability and quality for anyone looking to get inked.

13 Tattoo Machines to Get Yourself Inked

1) Dragon Hawk

Dragonhawk Machine (Image via Amazon)

The Dragon Hawk tattoo machine kit is suitable for all skill levels, offering a versatile and comprehensive setup. It features two machines, one for lining and the other for shading, equipped with wrap coils for precise work. The kit includes an LED digital power supply, a variety of color inks, sterilized cartridge needles, and other essential accessories.

Designed for professional use, these machines provide a comfortable grip and are built for durability and continuous use. The kit also stands out for its efficient power supply and unique spring design, which minimizes skin damage. However, a notable drawback is the unusual sound it produces during operation. It is available for purchase on Amazon for $112.

2) Tatelf G12 Rotary Tattoo Pen Machine Kit

Tatelf G12 Rotary Tattoo Pen Machine Kit (Image via Amazon)

The Tatelf G12 Rotary Tattoo Pen Machine Kit is a versatile option for tattoo artists, compatible with all cartridge needles. It includes six ink bottles for practice, 20 cartridge needles, and ink cups. The machine is known for its quiet operation and reduced vibration, and it is made from aviation aluminum for lightweight handling.

It's suitable for various permanent makeup applications like liner, lips, and eyebrows. This kit is a great alternative to coil tattoo guns, offering precision and comfort, which makes it easy to use for neck tattoos or designs on fingers. However, it does have a thinner power cord than some might expect. It is available to purchase on Amazon for $109.

3) Hawink Wireless Tattoo Machine Rotary Pen

Hawink Wireless Tattoo Machine Rotary Pen (Image via Amazon)

The Hawink Wireless Tattoo Machine Rotary Pen offers a blend of efficiency and convenience. It features a powerful lithium battery with up to 6 hours of runtime and a 5-level adjustment for a tailored tattooing experience. The design is lightweight and portable, ensuring ease of use for extended periods without sacrificing precision.

This kit includes 20 cartridge needles, ink cups, grip cover wrap, and transfer paper, making it suitable for both lining and shading. Its silent operation and low vibration add to its appeal, especially for those working on intricate designs. It is available for purchase on Amazon for $47.

4) Solong Tattoo Rotary Tattoo Pen

Solong Tattoo Rotary Tattoo Pen (Image via Amazon)

The Solong Tattoo Rotary Tattoo Pen is designed with aircraft aluminum, making it lightweight and easy to manage. It has a long-lasting battery, operates quietly, and remains cool during extended use. The kit includes 50 cartridge needles and is suitable for permanent eyebrow, lip, and eyeliner makeup.

This tattoo kit is an ideal choice for beginners seeking quality equipment. However, it cannot be used while charging. This tattoo kit is available to purchase on Amazon for $53.

5) GBrand LQ Professional Tattoo Kit

GBrand Ink Machine (Image via Amazon)

The Gbrand tattoo machine kit is designed for aspiring professional tattoo artists. Made from space aluminum alloy, it offers a balance between lightness and performance. This machine operates at 9000 R/min and is powered by a high-quality German motor for stable, precise tattooing.

It is suitable for all cartridge needles, providing flexibility for various tattooing styles. The kit features a dual switch mode for more convenient operation and includes a stainless steel tip and a selection of quality inks. It's known for its low-noise operation and is available to purchase on Amazon for $102.

6) Dragonhawk Full 2pcs Coil Tattoo Machine

Dragonhawk Full 2pcs Coil Tattoo Machine (Image via Amazon)

This kit includes a machine for shading and another for lining, both equipped with 10 wrap coils. Designed for professional use, it features ergonomic handling for comfort during long sessions.

The kit comes with a power supply, foot pedal, clip cord, 20 sterilized needles with disposable tips, and additional supplies, including a travel case and practice skin. It's a practical choice for professional tattoo artists. However, the case provided is small. It is available to purchase on Amazon for $36.

7) Stigma Rotary Tattoo Kit

Stigma Rotary Ink Kit (Image via Amazon)

The Stigma Rotary Tattoo Kit combines a powerful motor with an advanced gear system for quiet, vibration-free operation. Its pen-style design is ergonomic and lightweight, making it suitable for prolonged use.

This kit includes two batteries, allowing continuous use with one charge, and 20 sterilized cartridge needles. It's compatible with various needle types and ideal for multiple tattoo styles, but it's not recommended for larger tattoos. It is available for purchase on Amazon for $65.

8) Hawink Rotary Tattoo Pen Gun

Hawink Rotary Tattoo Pen Gun (Image via Amazon)

The Hawink Rotary Tattoo Pen Gun is designed for precision and reliability. It includes a rotary tattoo pen, needles, grips, a foot pedal, and a power supply. The ergonomic pen-style design aids in precise tattoo creation. This kit is equipped with high-quality supplies for optimal results. The wireless power supply offers consistent performance, and the machine remains cool during use.

This kit, complete with a sterile needle and compatible cartridge, is well-suited for crafting detailed tattoos as well as minimal designs. It is available for purchase on Amazon for $60.

9) Wormhole Tattoo Starter Tattoo Pen Machine Kit

Wormhole Tattoo Starter Tattoo Pen Machine Kit (Image via Amazon)

The Wormhole Tattoo Starter Tattoo Pen Machine Kit is designed for precision and ease of use. Made with a lightweight aluminum alloy, it offers excellent stability for both lining and shading.

The kit is compatible with all tattoo cartridge needles and includes a rotary tattoo pen, RCA cord, power supply, cartridge needles, foot pedal, and bandage. Its pen-style design is convenient, but the kit's ink quality may not meet all expectations. This tattoo kit is available for purchase on Amazon for $45.

10) Mast Pen Rotary

Mast Pen Ink Machine (Image via Amazon)

The Mast Pen Rotary is a beginner-friendly tattoo kit with a spaced aluminum frame. It features a powerful motor with a high-end gear system for quiet operation. The pen-style design ensures ease of handling and precision.

The kit includes a power supply unit, a carry case, a foot pedal, and a DC cord. Its needles have a unique design for improved ink absorption, and it's easily portable. However, this kit is more expensive compared to others. It retails for $129 on Amazon.

11) Wormhole Tattoo Machine Kit

Wormhole Tattoo Machine Kit (Image via Amazon) Solong Ink Kit (Image via Amazon)

The Wormhole Tattoo Machine Kit is designed for both professional and beginner tattoo artists. It includes a comprehensive set of tools, such as 20 cartridge needles, 10 color inks, a foot pedal, a power supply, and an RCA tattoo cord.

This kit is known for its strong power, stability, and water-resistant features, making it easy to use. It's compatible with standard needles and offers low-noise operation. However, the kit is considered pricey, and the included inks may need improvement. It is available for purchase on Amazon for $34.

12) An-self Cartridge Tattoo Machine Kit

An-self Cartridge Tattoo Machine Kit (Image via Amazon)

This tattoo gun machine kit is designed for both professionals and enthusiasts. It's lightweight and powerful, facilitating precise tattoo work. The 34-piece kit provides low noise and long-lasting stability.

The tattoo pen is finely carved from an aluminum alloy, ensuring hygiene and professional-level performance. It is available for purchase on Amazon for $31.

13) Mast Complete Tattoo Kit

Itatoo Complete Ink Kit (Image via Amazon)

The Mast Complete Tattoo Kit is a comprehensive option for those starting tattooing. It includes a professional machine, a power supply, needles, black ink, and other necessary supplies, along with instructions for use. This kit is suitable for both beginners and professionals, but it has some drawbacks, like small coils and a less efficient power supply. It is available for purchase on Amazon for $89.

The variety of tattoo machine kits available on the market caters to different kinds of needs, preferences, and skill levels. Whether you're a beginner seeking an easy-to-use starter kit or a professional looking for a high-quality, versatile machine, there's a kit designed to meet those specific requirements.

Each kit offers unique features, from ergonomic designs and consistent power to specialized components like cartridge needles and wireless operation.

However, it's important to consider factors like power supply efficiency, needle quality, and price when making a selection. Ultimately, the right tattoo machine kit can significantly enhance the tattooing experience and the quality of the artwork created.