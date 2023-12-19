Black-owned beauty products refer to cosmetic and skincare brands that are owned and operated by individuals of African descent. These entrepreneurs have carved a niche for themselves in an industry that has historically lacked diversity and often overlooked the unique beauty needs of people with darker skin tones and textured hair and New Year is the perfect time to ring them in.

Black-owned beauty brands cater to a wide range of consumers, offering products designed to enhance the natural beauty of people of all ethnicities. Black-owned beauty products are gaining popularity due to their emphasis on representation, and addressing historical industry diversity issues. These brands specialize in catering to diverse skin tones and hair textures, offering solutions to long-standing challenges.

As everyone ushers in the New Year, it's the perfect time to celebrate diversity and support businesses that have made significant contributions to the beauty industry. Black-owned beauty brands continue to flourish, offering a wide range of high-quality products that cater to various skin tones, hair textures, and beauty needs.

Here are 15 Black-owned beauty products to buy for New Year 2023.

Must have Black Owned beauty products to buy for New Year 2023

1) Deborah Lippmann Cuticle Protection and Repair Set ($39)

Deborah Lippmann Cuticle Protection and Repair Set is a comprehensive solution for nurturing and maintaining healthy cuticles. Designed by renowned manicurist Deborah Lippmann, the set includes products that protect, nourish, and repair cuticles, ensuring beautifully groomed nails and hands.

Deborah Lippmann Cuticle Protection and Repair Set is available on Amazon, Nordstrom's online store, and Walmart's online store.

Pros Cons Effective cuticle care Higher price point Comprehensive set

2) Topicals Slather Exfoliating Body Serum ($30)

Topicals Slather Exfoliating Body Serum is a skincare gem that combines chemical and physical exfoliation to reveal smoother, radiant skin. Packed with powerhouse ingredients like glycolic acid and probiotics, it effectively addresses concerns such as hyperpigmentation and rough skin texture.

Topicals Slather Exfoliating Body Serum is available on the brand's official website, Amazon and Sephora's online store.

Pros Cons Effective exfoliation Potentially sensitive Innovative formulation

3) Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blur and Smooth Tint Stick Foundation ($35)

Fenty Beauty's Eaze Drop Blur and Smooth Tint Stick Foundation is a lightweight and buildable foundation designed for effortless application. Offering a natural finish, it provides a blurred effect while catering to a diverse range of skin tones, reflecting the brand's commitment to inclusivity.

Fenty Beauty's Eaze Drop Blur and Smooth Tint Stick Foundation is available on the brand's official website, Sephora's online store and Amazon.

Pros Cons Lightweight and buildable Limited coverage Inclusive shade range

4) Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Nail Color ($20)

Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Nail Color is a high-performance nail polish known for its long-lasting, gel-like finish without the need for UV lamps. Infused with nourishing ingredients, it provides vibrant color, chip resistance, and a glossy look, making it a favorite for at-home manicures with professional results.

Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Nail Color is available on Amazon, Nordstrom's online store, and Walmart's online store.

Pros Cons Long lasting formula Limited shade range Healthier nail care

5) Bread Beauty Supply Scalp-Serum Exfoliating Scalp Treatment ($28)

Bread Beauty Supply's scalp serum is a potent exfoliating treatment designed to rejuvenate the scalp. With a blend of natural ingredients, it gently removes buildup, promotes a healthier scalp environment, and enhances overall hair vitality, making it an ideal solution for those seeking effective scalp care.

Bread Beauty Supply's Scalp-Serum is available on the brand's official website, Sephora's online store, and Ulta Beauty's online store.

Pros Cons Effective scalp renewal Scent sensitivity Natural ingredients

6) Eadem Milk Marvel Dark Spot Serum ($68)

Eadem's Milk Marvel Dark Spot Serum is a highly regarded skincare product that targets dark spots and hyperpigmentation. Formulated with potent ingredients, it aims to even skin tone, reduce discoloration, and promote a radiant complexion, making it a sought-after solution for those seeking effective dark spot correction.

Eadem's Milk Marvel Dark Spot Serum is available

Pros Cons Effective dark spot correction Individual skin sensitivity Hydrating and nourishing

7) Luv Scrub Mesh Body Exfoliator ($18)

Luv Scrub Mesh Body Exfoliator is a highly effective and versatile skincare tool designed for thorough exfoliation. Made from durable mesh material, it provides a deep cleanse, promotes smoother skin, and is praised for its long-lasting quality, making it a popular choice for those seeking an efficient and sustainable body exfoliation solution.

Luv Scrub Mesh Body Exfoliator is available on the brand's official website, Amazon and Ulta Beauty's online store.

Pros Cons Effective exfoliation Harsh for sensitive skin Durable and long-lasting

8) Melanin Haircare African Black Soap Reviving Shampoo ($20)

Melanin Haircare's African Black Soap Reviving Shampoo is a standout product known for its rejuvenating qualities. Formulated with African black soap and a blend of nourishing ingredients, it effectively cleanses and revitalizes the hair, promoting a healthy and vibrant appearance.

Melanin Haircare's African Black Soap Reviving Shampoo is available on the brand's official website and Amazon.

Pros Cons Natural ingredients Not available everywhere Revitalizing effect

9) Pat McGrath Labs Divine Blush: Legendary Glow Colour Balm ($58)

Pat McGrath Labs' Divine Blush Legendary Glow Colour Balm is a luxurious and highly pigmented blush that delivers a legendary radiant finish. This innovative balm, part of Pat McGrath's renowned collection, offers a blendable and buildable formula, creating a luminous and natural-looking glow for a flawless complexion.

Pat McGrath Labs' Divine Blush Legendary Glow Colour Balm is available on the brand's official website, and Sephora's online store.

Pros Cons Intense pigmentation Limited shade range Buildable and blendable

10) 54 Thrones Egyptian Lavender + Moroccan Mint Beauty Butter ($24)

54 Thrones Egyptian Lavender + Moroccan Mint Beauty Butter is a luxurious skincare product combining the calming essence of Egyptian Lavender with the refreshing touch of Moroccan Mint. This beauty butter provides deep hydration and a delightful aromatic experience, leaving the skin nourished and rejuvenated.

54 Thrones Egyptian Lavender + Moroccan Mint Beauty is available on the brand's official website and Nordstrom's online store.

Pros Cons Rich hydration Limited scent preferences Aromatherapy experience

11) Topicals Topicals Slick Salve Lip Balm ($16)

Topicals Slick Salve Lip Balm is a hydrating and reparative lip product designed to nourish and soothe dry, chapped lips. Infused with skin-loving ingredients, this lip balm provides a luxurious and effective solution for achieving soft, moisturized lips.

Topicals Slick Salve Lip Balm is available on the brand's official website.

Pros Cons Intense hydration Premium price Inclusive formulation

12) Juvia's Place Blushed Liquid Blush ($18)

Juvia's Place Blushed Liquid Blush is a highly pigmented and long-lasting liquid blush that provides a natural, radiant finish. Available in a variety of shades, it blends seamlessly, offering buildable coverage for a customizable and vibrant flush of color on the cheeks.

Juvia's Place Blushed Liquid Blush is available on the brand's official website, Amazon and Ulta Beauty's online store.

Pros Cons Highly pigmented Blendability challenge Versatile shades

13) Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder ($36)

Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder is a versatile beauty product known for its skin-blurring effect. Created by makeup artist Danessa Myricks, this powder offers a smooth and radiant finish, effectively blurring imperfections while providing a natural look. It has gained popularity for its ability to enhance the skin's texture and create a flawless complexion.

Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder is available on the brand's official website, Sephora's online store and Amazon.

Pros Cons Versatility Limited availability Natural finish

14) Brown Girl Jane Dare Eau de Parfum ($62)

Brown Girl Jane Dare Eau de Parfum is a captivating fragrance by the Black-owned brand. It blends floral and woody notes to create a bold and empowering scent, embodying the spirit of confidence and individuality for those who wear it. This perfume is a luxurious addition to any collection, representing a celebration of diversity and self-expression.

Brown Girl Jane Dare Eau de Parfum is available on the brand's official website, and Nordstrom's online store.

Pros Cons Empowering fragrance Limited availability Inclusive

15) Fenty Skin Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream ($23)

Fenty Skin's Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream is a luxurious and hydrating body moisturizer by Rihanna's beauty brand. Infused with nourishing ingredients, it provides a whipped, lightweight texture that deeply moisturizes the skin, leaving it soft, smooth, and beautifully scented.

Fenty Skin's Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream is available on the brand's official website, Amazon and Sephora's online store.

Pros Cons Hydrating and nourishment Fragrance sensitivity Lightweight texture

These recommended products showcase the excellence, inclusivity, and innovation that Black-owned beauty brands bring to the table in the New Year. By incorporating these products into the beauty routine, one can enhance the personal style but also contribute to the empowerment and success of diverse voices within the beauty community in the New Year.