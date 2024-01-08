15 End of relationship quotes

End of a relationship can be tough. Sometimes, it is challenging to put your feelings into words. These feelings may be complicated to explain or elaborate to someone. At this time, you can use these quotes relate the most to your situation or feel the closest to what you are going through.

Often, companionships come to an end without a closure or a proper goodbye. No matter why things may have ended, it is essential to come to terms with your feelings, have acceptance, and let go.

Check out this list of end-of-relationship quotes that resonate most with your feelings and give you some peace.

Quotes for End of Relationship

A breakup has many reasons, maybe because the bond or companionship with your partner was toxic and had to end, but ending it does not mean your feelings were not valid. No reason to end a beautiful journey can make the process easy. But for your growth and moving on, it is essential to read a few words of encouragement; these quotes will surely help.

1) “I think the universe meant for us to let go and just start something new with another person.” – Unknown

2) “Some people will leave you soon no matter how, but it’s not the ending of your story, it’s just the ending of their role in your story. ‘Cause life goes on, and you should just expect damage from others.” – Marouane Laassafar

3) “It takes bravery to end a relationship.” – Leona Lewis

4) “You may not push me away, but you’re not fighting to keep me either.” – Unknown

5) “Death ends a life, not a relationship.” – Robert Benchley

6) “Pleasure of love lasts but a moment, pain of love lasts a lifetime.”- Bette Davis

7) “Love is unconditional, relationships are not.” – Grant Gudmundson

8) “Never regret. If it’s good, it’s wonderful. If it’s bad, it’s experience.” – Victoria Holt

9) “Friendship often ends in love; but love in friendship – never.” – Charles Caleb Colton

10) “Sometimes good things fall apart so better things can fall together.” – Marilyn Monroe

11) “Just because a relationship ends, it doesn’t mean it’s not worth having.” – Sarah Mlynowski

12) “If a relationship is to evolve, it must go through a series of endings.” – Christopher Morley

13) “We mistakenly assume that if our partners love us, they will react and behave in certain ways – the ways we react and behave when we love someone.” – John Gray

14) “Even the best things in this life can fall apart as we are now.” – Anonymous

15) “Some of us think holding on makes us strong, but sometimes it is letting go.” – Herman Hesse

Moving on or letting go may not be easy, especially when you have imagined a life with your partner. It is a different kind of pain, and you have to take care of your mental health and well-being during this time. Hope you find a few words of encouragement and faith from the quotes above that will comfort you in this time. Remember, it is a process, and healing takes time. Stay strong!