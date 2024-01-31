15 moving on quotes after a breakup to soothe your soul

A breakup is one of the most heart-shattering moments in one’s life, and while moving on takes time, one can soothe their soul by reading wise words.

Most people experience a breakup at some point in their lives, however, it is important to know that such experiences don’t define a person, and that it is essential to process and grieve through it.

Practising self-care and self-compassion is one of the ways that can help one move forward in life. Words of wisdom and quotes related to breakups can help one redefine themselves after a breakup.

As words have the power to heal, here are 15 moving on quotes to soothe one's soul after a breakup.

15 quotes on moving on after a breakup to soothe a broken heart

Since quotes have a profound meaning, one can think of these wise words as advice by cherished celebrities, authors and other famous personas.

Some of the quotes that have the power to touch one's heart and help them move on after a breakup include:

1) "The only way out is through."—Robert Frost, Servant to Servant

2) "Just believe that the heartbreak was a gift in itself. Cry if you have to, but it won't be forever! You will find love again, and it will be even more beautiful. In the meantime enjoy all that YOU are!" —Rihanna

3) “Moving on is not forgetting, moving on is being able to remember without feeling awful about it.” — Sam Madison

4) "You can't start the next chapter of your life if you keep re-reading the last one.”― Michael McMillian

5) "Whatever you do, never run back to what broke you." – Frank Ocean

6) "Someday you will wake up feeling 51% happy and slowly, molecule by molecule, you will feel like yourself again.”— Amy Poehler

7) "We must be willing to let go of the life we planned so as to have the life that is waiting for us.” ― Joseph Campbell

8) "It’s always darkest before the dawn." — Thomas Fuller

9) "Some of us think holding on makes us strong, but sometimes it is letting go”― Herman Hesse

10) "Letting go is hard, but being free is beautiful.”—Wilder Poetry

11) "The pain of letting go will be eclipsed by the relief of moving on.” — Scott Stabile

12) "Keeping baggage from the past will leave no room for happiness in the future.” ― Wayne L Misner

13) "Sometimes in order to move the mind forward, we must shift its gears out of reverse.” ― Curtis Tyrone Jones

14) “The happiest people are the ones who have mastered life's hardest lesson. They've learned how to let go.” ― Romina Russell

15) “Sometimes forever doesn’t happen. And that’s something we all occasionally forget.” ― Dominic Riccitello

Apart from indulging in reading quotes, one can also watch movies, and shows, and socialize with their friends to divert their mind from a breakup. Additionally, it is important to understand and accept that such things take time.

The abovementioned quotes will give one a boost of positivity and an additional perspective that will help them heal and move on from a broken relationship.