Situationship rules and quotes to know before you start dating 

With a stupendous 154.6 million views on TikTok, situationships have become a hot topic of discussion for Gen-Z and millennials all over social media. A fancy abbreviation for situational relationships, a situationship is very close to the concept of friends with benefits but unique because it isn’t particularly physical.

For some, it can entail physical activity without exclusive commitment; for others, it can mean emotional intimacy devoid of a relationship tag. According to Jess Carbino, PhD and former sociologist for dating apps like Bumble and Tinder:

“Situationships can be defined as a romantic relationship that lacks commitment and the associated norms and expectations.”

Hence, it is a label-free relationship that has come to being owing to online swipes and the current fast dating and dumping scenario.

Adding to the concept, Christie Tcharkhoutian Kederian, PhD, LMFT, a relationship expert and matchmaker at eHarmony, commented that situationships are on the rise owing to the choices that dating apps offer. And since one has multiple options, it becomes difficult to commit to one person.

Situationship rules to navigate the relationship with clarity

Situationship is a trending term given to a relationship's "together but not together" status. While it is a new relationship lingo, it is essential to know the rules of a situational relationship before getting into one.

Primarily, it is important to remember that it is a flexible relationship wherein two people must set forth a clear perception of what the situational relationship means to them. Understanding the guidelines of a situational relationship, such as whether individuals are permitted to date others or participate in physical activities, can prevent emotional stressors.

Rule 1: Situational relationships are temporary unless specified:

Such relationships are temporary unless the partners express the desire to continue for a longer period. Hence, an advantage or disadvantage of situational relationships is that one can opt out of it anytime.

Rule 2: Exclusivity is a critical discussion:

Situational relationships are presumed to be non-exclusive unless there is a discussion between the partners and they mutually decide not to see other people. Discussing exclusivity before entering into such relationships offers clarity and helps one maturely manage one's emotions.

Rule 3: Don’t change oneself for a situational relationship:

While the heart wants what it wants, one can use a situational relationship by not adjusting personal boundaries and staying focused on personal goals at all times. People in a situational relationship can try new things without altering their personality for someone else, like in committed relationships.

Rule 4: Rules and activities of a normal relationship don't apply here:

Not all situational relationships entail seeing only one another or engaging in relationship-centric activities like going on dates. Hence, the rules of a normal and committed relationship don't apply to situationships.

Rule 5: Situational relationships have clear boundaries that shouldn't be crossed:

Situational relationships must have clear boundaries about the do's and don'ts to avoid feeling overwhelmed or expecting too much and getting hurt emotionally. While some people can mutually decide to be emotionally involved, discussing physical indulgence with one another is also vital. Situational relationships allow one to engage in a tailored relationship devoid of expectations.

Situationship quotes one can relate to

“Never make someone a priority when all you are to them is an option” – Maya Angelou.

“If you’re brave enough to say goodbye, life will reward new with a new hello” – Paulo Coelho.

Situational relationship quote (Image via Pinterest)

“Some people are magic. And others are just the illusion of it” – Beau Taplin

“A ‘situationship’ is not a relationship. Excuses about limitations and obstacles are just a lack of courage and commitment. Those who truly want to be together, find a way to make it happen.” ― Anthon St. Maarten