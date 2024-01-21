21 Valentine’s Day messages for him to shower love and affection

Valentine’s Day messages for him are the perfect way to wish a special someone the sweetest day on the most romantic day of the year. Whether one’s love is new or enduring, whether one has recently started dating or has been celebrating Valentine’s Day for many years, romantic Valentine’s Day messages for him let them know how well they are cherished.

As February 14 comes, knowing how to put romantic thoughts into words is a must. However, not everyone can turn their feelings into Valentine’s Day messages or fully express the love they feel for their loved one.

Hence, we’ve taken the moment to curate 21 Valentine’s Day messages for him to shower him with affection. Some short and sweet, some long and romantic, but all these heart-melting Valentine’s Day messages for him are sure to make a boyfriend or husband feel amazing.

21 Valentine’s Day messages for him

1. You, the one who has my heart, Happy Valentine’s Day!

2. If we get to choose our family, I would choose you. Always. Happy Valentine’s Day, my love.

3. No, I don’t need Valentine’s Day gifts. Having you in my life is more than enough.

4. You, my love, fit into every space and crack in my heart. You’ve filled me up with your love, care, and kindness. Even when I sometimes feel alone when we aren’t together, now I just think about you, and I’m not alone anymore.

5. Whether it’s Valentine’s Day or any other day, my favorite place to be is always next to you.

6. We might have our ups and downs. The road may not have always been smooth, but it always leads us home and back to each other. You’re an amazing husband, and I love going into this adventure called life with you.

7. As long as I am breathing, you will always be loved.

8. What to do on Valentine’s Day? Sitting beside you and doing absolutely nothing would mean absolutely everything to me.

9. You are my paradise. I’ll be happily staring at you for a lifetime and then some.

10. To tell you the truth, I don’t have a lot to offer. But what I do have, I’m willing to give you everything, even if it’s barely a thing at all.

11. Whenever I tell you I love you, know that I’m not saying it out of habit. I say it to remind you that you are the most amazing thing that ever happened to me.

12. I had only ever experienced loneliness until we met. Then, I realized, I was just missing someone that I had never met.

13. I promise to love you like wine; as we grow older, it gets better and better.

14. If I ever did anything good in my life, it would be choosing you!

15. You make me laugh, and I love it. Laughing with you is the best skincare regimen I could ask for—you keep me young and happy.

16. I may not get to see you as often as I would like. I may not get to hold you tight in my arms all through the night. But, deep in my heart, you’re the only one that I love.

17. I love you even when we’re old and wrinkled. I will love you even if I have to carry you around the house in a wheelbarrow because your legs don’t work anymore.

18. This, love, is my promise and gift to you. I would give you late nights, long hugs, sweet Valentine’s Day messages every day, someone to talk to, someone who will always be there for you, a hand to hold, and someone you can lean on.

19. I laugh harder with you. I feel more myself with you. I trust you with me. And most of all, I like myself best when I’m around you.

20. I really wish you were here right now—your arms around me, your lips on my head, your heart next to mine.

21. You deserve all the comforting hugs and passionate kisses. You deserve someone who’s going to wake you up happy and thankful because you’re beside her, who’s going to wake you up with kisses and good morning. I love you. And I hope to God that it’s going to be me for eternity.

Whether it’s a one-liner, a short sentence, or an entire paragraph of written emotions, the important thing is to not let feelings go unexpressed.

Send Valentine’s Day messages for him that express everything he means to you. These messages are not only meant for Valentine’s Day, either. After all, love needs to be celebrated daily.