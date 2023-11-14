4 best Korean skincare brands for menopausal women 

Korean skincare brands have gained huge popularity recently among skincare lovers, especially teenagers and young adults. But what about menopausal women? Everyone is concerned about the skin after 30 as the signs of aging start showing from that age. However, between the ages of 45 and 55 is also crucial because menopause starts.

During this time, women face various skin concerns due to hormonal changes. Menopausal women mostly struggle with dryness, uneven skin tone, texture, and sensitivity to UV rays, and that's why proper skincare is very important for them.

A wide range of Korean skincare is available in the market but which will be more appropriate for the 45-55 age group? Here is a list of a few Korean skincare brands for menopausal women.

Sulwhasoo, Beauty of Joseon, Klairs, and 1 more Korean skincare brands for menopausal women

1) Sulwhasoo

Sulwhasoo is one of the most trusted Korean skincare brands when it comes to anti-aging. Sulwhasoo's anti-aging skincare range is a perfect choice for menopausal women as the brand uses natural ingredients that are not very harmful to the skin and are quite effective.

For instance, their new First Care Activating Serum from the 6th generation is formulated with precious ginseng and strengthens the skin barrier while also addressing pre-mature visible signs of aging. The price of this product is $86. Sulwhasoo's complete ginseng is available for $38 to $260 on their official website.

2) Beauty of Joseon

This is another popular Korean skincare brand that is widely known for its efficient range of serums. Beauty of Joseon Glow Serum is one of the top-selling products from the brand.

Beauty of Joseon Revive Eye Serum is a product that would be really helpful for menopausal ladies. Made with 10% Ginseng root extract and 2% Retinal Liposome, this eye cream is the ultimate product for eye area concerns.

As women age, the loss of protein decreases the skin's dermal layer, leading to a reduction in collagen and hyaluronic acid, resulting in wrinkles. This amazing eye serum has ginseng extract and retinal and is designed to mitigate these wrinkles. As the product incorporates retinal, the brand has specially made it in a way that is safe for the eye area and won't cause any irritation.

Beauty of Joseon Revive Eye Serum is available for purchase via their official page for $17.

3) Klairs

Klairs is a top Korean skincare brand that has gained significant popularity for its focus on providing simple, effective, and gentle products for all skin types. However, their Midnight Blue skincare range would be a perfect fit for menopausal women. Klairs Midnight Blue skincare products are specially crafted considering the need for anti-aging skincare treatments.

Their Midnight Blue Youth Activating Drop is the hero product of this range which is formulated with Guaiazulene, Blueberry, and Dual Peptides: EGF (sh-Oligopeptide-1) and bFGF (sh-Polypeptide-1). This product efficiently fights various signs of aging and skin damage, improving overall skin texture and appearance.

Klairs Midnight Blue Youth Activating Drop and Midnight Blue Calming Cream are available for $30 and $20 respectively on the brand's site.

4) ISNtree

Currently, ISNtree is one of the dominant Korean skincare brands in the market, thanks to its sunscreen range. Along with that, this brand also targets a wide range of skin concerns including anti-aging. ISNtree TW-Real Bifida Ampoule is one of the most popular anti-aging products for menopausal women.

TW-Real Bifida Ampoule is saturated with 88% highly concentrated Bifida Fermentation Lysate which is a great component to fight aging and promote healthy skin. This product uses pumpkin ferment extract, soybean ferment extract, and rice ferment filtrate. This helps to maintain the skin's natural elasticity and youthful glow. This anti-aging skincare product is available for $27.20 on the brand's website.

All these Korean skincare brands offer effective products for menopausal women. Along with these products, sunscreen is also a must-have irrespective of age! So don't forget to add that to your skincare too.