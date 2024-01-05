5 Best colors for kitchen walls that are trending in 2024

Home decor is all about blending aesthetics with personal taste, be it colors for kitchen walls, the living room, or even the bathroom. The smallest details, from the contrast in the furniture to the shade of the walls to the texture of the kitchen cabinet, are what make a house come alive.

Just like the home itself, colors are an investment that adds value to the home. The kitchen is specifically a prominent space for home decor as it requires the furniture, colors for kitchen walls, and styling to be more involved and different from other rooms in the house.

The correct color scheme can break or make one’s kitchen decor, hence, one must always refer to trending color schemes for kitchen-like spaces. This listicle compiles the five best colors for kitchen walls that are trending for 2024.

Warm Sand, Deep Sea Blue, and more: 5 accentuating colors for kitchen walls

1) Warm Sand shade:

Warm sand shade for kitchen walls (Image via Houzz.com)

A sand-like shade of brown exudes the atmosphere of sunny beaches and is a calming color for the kitchen. The shade aligns with white, black, dark brown, and grey cabinets as it is a warm shade and complements any dark color. Warm sand-like colors for kitchen walls match the palette of neutrals and creamy shades. Additionally, the shade makes the kitchen look spacious and gives it a clutter-free look.

2) Earthy Olive shade:

Earthy Olive shade for kitchen walls (Image via Pinterest)

Earthy tones of green, especially light and medium olive, are a great way to bring the energy of the outdoor environment into the kitchen, giving a fresh and airy feel to the kitchen walls. This shade works well with other shades of green, white, and brown for the cabinets.

Drawing inspiration from nature, earthy olive colors for the kitchen walls channel a soothing and calm atmosphere into the kitchen. Additionally, Feng Shui has convinced home decor enthusiasts that this color aids proper digestion.

3) Deep Sea Blue shade:

Deep Sea Blue for the kitchen walls (Image via Pinterest)

Navy blue, cobalt blue, or teal blue, shades of blue have been a home decor favorite for ages and will never fade out of style. Instead of a light shade of blue, opting for deep sea blue with a semi-gloss finish adds glamour and character to the kitchen. Additionally, this deep shade of blue will complement light cabinet shades and stand out with darker shades like brown and black as well.

4) Rich Gray:

Rich Gray shade for kitchen walls (Image via thespruce.com)

Rich gray shades are a better option when it comes to colors for kitchen walls, as white-like shades put stains, fingerprints, and dirt on the walls, diminishing the overall look of the kitchen. Rich gray strikes the perfect balance between black and white and comprises undertones of blue and purple. It makes for a cool shade that will complement warm kitchen cabinet shades.

5) Hot Chocolate Brown shade:

Hot chocolate brown for kitchen walls (Image via housely.com)

The hot chocolate brown shade is ideal for home decor enthusiasts who have decided on lighter shades for the cabinet and want an earthy wooden aesthetic for the kitchen. The shade is an earth tone that makes one feel grounded and connected to nature. Moreover, hot chocolate brown exudes a neutral tone and looks rich at the same time.

Choosing the right colors for kitchen walls is a task since it is one of the most important spaces of the house and requires complementing cabinets, chimneys, tiles, and more.

The shades adorning kitchen walls are often different from the uniform shade of the house, and the abovementioned shades are evergreen and trending for home decor enthusiasts to try.