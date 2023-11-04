5 best long-lasting perfumes for men in 2023

Long-lasting perfumes for men make a wonderful impact, as scents can capture attention. According to research conducted by the National Institute of Health, cognitive research on individuals concluded that our olfactory senses may be the key to forming first impressions.

Women are generally more sensitive to body odors than men. To leave a lasting impression, select fragrances that tend to have long-lasting effects on overall performances. The result can significantly give one a better chance of experiencing a flawless date night.

Searching for a long-lasting perfume with all-day power and durability can be a daunting task as it requires the consideration of a myriad of opinions from family and friends.

Keeping that in mind, Sportskeeda has noted down some of the top 5 long-lasting fragrances from brands such as Louis Vuitton to Tom Ford available on many online beauty retailers like Amazon, Fragrantica, Saks Fifth Avenue, etc. All range at a retail price of $150-$645.

Burberry to Chanel: Top 5 must-have long-lasting perfumes for men in 2023

1) Louis Vuitton Ombre Nomade

Ombre Nomade by Louis Vuitton offers an amber woody fragrance for both men and women. The nose behind this long-lasting perfume belongs to Jacques Cavallier. The main elements present inside this perfume are Agarwood (Oud), Incense, Rose, Raspberry, Saffron, Birch, Amberwood, Benzoin, and Geranium. Louis Vuitton Ombre Nomade is available on their official website, Amazon, and other beauty retailers for $410.

2) Burberry Signatures Extreme Botanicals Snow Blossom Eau de Parfum

The Burberry Signatures Extreme Botanicals Snow Blossom Eau de Parfum is a long-lasting perfume for men that is inspired by the essence of snowflakes forming on petals.

The main elements present inside this perfume are green violet and white musk. The bottle comes housed in an elegant glass bottle finished with a leather knot. Burberry Signatures Extreme Botanicals Snow Blossom is available on their official site, Fragrantica, Harrods, and other beauty retailers for $295.

3) Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 is a sophisticated, long-lasting perfume for men. The fragrance is made in France that completely paraben-free. The primary elements present inside this perfume are amber, floral, and woody breeze. This signature perfume is a condensed and graphic representation of poetic alchemy. The product can be acquired via Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, and other beauty retailers for $645.

4) Chanel Bleu de Chanel Eau de Parfum

Chanel Bleu de Chanel Eau de Parfum offers a rich and sophisticated essence that is mainly dedicated to the free-spirited man. This long-lasting perfume guarantees and prioritizes authenticity and originality above all else, persisting for a considerable duration.

Its primary notes include mint, lemon, grapefruit, pink pepper, and bergamot. The Chanel Bleu de Chanel Eau de Parfum can be acquired via Amazon, Sephora, Macy's, Ulta Beauty, and other beauty retailers for $150.

5) Tom Ford Oud Wood Eau de Parfum

Oud Wood by Tom Ford is a unique composition of exotic woods mixed with oud, sandalwood, and many other warm spices. The long-lasting perfume bottle is beautifully crafted in a design that gives the same resemblance to a chess piece. This fragrance provides an earthly sensuality experience like no other perfume that helps overwhelm the senses as a modern perfume. The product can be acquired via Nordstrom, Sephora, Macy's, Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdale, and other beauty retailers for $150.

Perfumes for men with long-lasting fragrances always have a unique range of enticing options. From the exotic Louis Vuitton Ombre Nomade to the elegant Tom Ford Oud Wood, Eau de Parfum presents a unique blend of exotic woods and spices. These top 5 fragrances not only leave a lasting impression but also cater to different tastes, ensuring a memorable experience that can create a wonderful day for every man on a perfect date night.