5 best Oud perfumes for him to wear this winter 

Oud perfumes are an excellent option for him to wear during the winter season. Oud, a valuable resin, originates from the agar tree found in Southeast Asia. Often referred to as the 'Gods' wood', oud has become increasingly popular in perfumery for its unique and captivating scent.

Renowned for their opulent and exotic aroma, oud perfumes bring a hint of opulence and coziness to any attire. With their profound and woody tones, these scents evoke a feeling of intrigue and attraction, making them perfect for the chilly months. Further, with its strong and enduring aroma, oud perfumes are suitable for warmer climates.

Whether a man prefers a bold and strong oud scent or a subtle and refined blend, there is a wide array of options to choose from. Oud, an aromatic resin sourced from the Aquilaria tree in Southeast Asia, is extensively used in perfumery. With a range of popular colognes for men, a scent-seeker can easily find perfect oud perfumes that resonate with his personality and preferences.

After trying out this aromatic product, the Sportskeeda team has rounded on the 5 best oud perfumes for men to wear this winter.

Here are the 5 best oud perfumes for men worth storing this winter:

1) Maison Francis Kurkdjian, OUD Satin Mood

This perfume combines Damask and Bulgarian roses to enhance the olfactory experience. Despite the presence of oud, the fragrance is not heavy or overwhelming due to the balanced floral notes. It features a luxurious blend of sweet and spicy notes, including cinnamon, violet, vanilla, amber, and benzoin, which complement the leathery accents of oud.

Priced at $299 on Amazon, a little goes a long way with its long-lasting scent, making it perfect for any occasion.

Pros Cons Luxurious fragrance Pricey Uses the world's best Damask and Bulgarian roses for a better smell. A little goes a long way with this long-lasting scent.

2) Tom Ford Oud Wood Eau de Parfum

Tom Ford's Oud Wood Eau de Parfum is a must-have in any fragrance collection. It has been a bestseller since its launch in 2007. The blend of incense, sandalwood oil, rosewood, rare oud, and amber creates an irresistible fragrance that exudes sophistication and luxury.

Priced between $70 and $425 on Sephora, this exquisite scent makes the wearer feel like a member of an exclusive club.

Pros Cons Long-lasting fragrance High price Unique and luxurious scent Bestseller status

3) Al Haramain Amber Oud

Al Haramain Amber Oud is a man's scent with a well-balanced amber base.

With rosemary oil, bergamot, cedar, and lemon as top notes, the fragrance intensifies with spices, guaiac wood, and cedar as heart notes. The base notes of amber, resins, and musk leave a warm, powdery, sweet trail.

Worth $64 on Amazon, it is an ideal choice for both daytime and evening wear, sure to turn heads and garner compliments.

Pros Cons Man's scent Limited lasting power Sweet aroma Versatile for day and evening wear

4) Initio Parfums Prives Oud for Greatness

This Eau de parfum is a celebration of luxurious texture and exquisite balance.

The fragrance opens with invigorating top notes of lavender, saffron, and nutmeg that harmonize with the rich, woody heart of oud. The base notes of patchouli and musk enhance the depth and complexity, resulting in a distinctive aroma.

Valued at $210 on Amazon, this fragrance is tailored to empower fragrance enthusiasts on their journey towards greatness.

Pros Cons A refreshing and aromatic experience Fragrance is too strong Long-lasting Stain-free

5) House of Oud's Grape Pearls

The aptly named fragrance lives up to its promise with luxurious packaging and an aromatic essence reminiscent of an Arabian garden. It starts with delicate floral notes, transitioning into a captivating blend of amber, vanilla, white musk, and Kalimantan oud.

Priced at $176.76 on Amazon, this unique fragrance makes a statement in your collection and is a genuine pleasure to wear.

Pros Cons Long-lasting Pricey Luxurious packaging Unique aroma

Oud perfumes are famous for their rich and exotic scents, adding a luxurious and comforting element to any attire. Perfume lovers can buy these oud fragrances from official websites or popular e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Sephora.