5 best press-on nails for salon like results 

Nail extensions and press-on nails are new-generation manicures that are identical to expensive salon-like gel manicures. Available in multiple shapes, thicknesses, and sizes, press-on nails are an efficient yet affordable option for nailing the DIY manicure at home.

With better quality glue incorporated into most press-on kits, these nails fit better and last longer than yesteryear’s press-on nail kits that didn’t offer the top-notch quality available today. Even though applying these press-on manicures is easy, the removal needs extra care. As such, it is suggested that a coat of clear nail polish be used before application as it protects the nails beneath.

Moreover, when it's time to remove the press-ons, skip acetone-based nail polish removers and use warm, soapy water or cuticle oil to weaken the glue. This will make the press-on experience less damaging to the cuticles.

Press-on nails are considered the epitome of convenient DIY manicures, and the below-mentioned press-on nails might be the one for everybody as it offers salon-like finish.

Chillhouse Chill Tips Set and 4 other press-on nails to create your favorite manicures at home

1) Olive & June The Press-On System

Olive and June introduced their at-home system in 2019, making manicures easier and fun at home. The Olive and June Press-On System consists of:

The brand’s press-on nails of one’s choice

Their new carry-all pouch

A straight-edge nail clipper

Dual-grit nail file

A salon-quality nail buffer

Olive and June’s new gentle mani cuticle pusher

The brand’s award-winning cuticle serum

A removal kit for easy and clean press-on remover

And a nail strengthener for healthy nails

Introducing the product, the official website of the company states:

"Here at Olive & June, we believe no matter who you are, where you live, what you do, or what you wear, you deserve to have nails that make you feel like your best self. We’re here to make that beautiful feeling happen for all."

This easy and DIY press-on set retails for $54 on the Olive and June website.

2) Chillhouse Chill Tips Set

These modern press-on manicures are Chillhouse’s self-care treatment for people who love experimenting with manicures. Chill tips are made with high-quality materials and are easy to use and comfortable to wear.

The set includes tools that help one customize the tips of their choice, while their gentle, non-damaging glue secures the press-on’s in place for a salon-like classic gel manicure look.

A no-mess, no smudges, and salon-quality nail art tips set, the kit includes:

A cuticle stick

Gentle glue

A dual-sided file and buffer

Twenty-four nails for creative mani’s at home

Available in multiple nail options, the Chill Tips Set retails for $16 on the Chillhouse website.

3) Static Nails Reusable Pop-On Manicure

Static Nails press-ons are the easiest way to get salon-like manicure results quickly without any damage or salon commitment. The brand claims their press-ons are the better, long-lasting alternative to dips, gels, and acrylics.

Moreover, the Curved French Round is Static Nails’ award-winning Reusable Pop-On manicure that renders the perfect-looking, non-damaging manicure at a fraction of a salon manicure’s cost. One can wear them for days and weeks at a time without having to worry about cuticle damage. Each of the press-on nail lasts for up to eighteen days and can be reapplied up to six times for shorter wears.

Easy to remove, re-apply, and paint, the Static Nails Curved French Round retails for $18 on the brand’s website and can be reshaped for manicure customization.

4) The Nailest Press-On Nail Set

These Instant Luxury Press-Ons are the recipients of Allure’s Best of Beauty Awards 2019. Commenting on these Press-On nails, beauty magazine Allure stated:

"If we could snap our fingers for instant nail art, it would look a lot like the Nailest Instant Glam press-on nails. The reusable tips are perfectly curved to imperceptibly adhere to our nail beds."

One of their newest addition to the Instant Luxury collection is the Acrylic Ombre-Medium Stiletto. A popular sheer nude, it gives the nails a classy and sophisticated look, complementing every outfit without coming across as flashy.

The Nailest’s press-on sets are formulated with material that is thickened at stress points to prevent breakage, and each set consists of 30 tip nails, with nail glue, a cuticle push stick, and a nail file.

Available in multiple beautiful shades and sizes, the Acrylic Ombre-Medium Stilleto Instant Luxury Press-On retails for $19.99 on the Nailest website.

5) Dashing Diva Magic Press

Dashing Diva’s Magic Press nails have been popular in the market due to the shade and style variations they are available in. The official website of the product writes about the product as follows:

"Get picture-perfect nails in a snap with MAGIC PRESS. Pop on an ultra-glossy, chip-resistant mani/pedi and go! Enjoy a comfortable fit and natural feel with high-impact results. Experience up to 7 days of press-on magic!"

They have solid colour press-ons, glazed press-ons, and designer and gel nail press-ons and pedicure press-on as well.

Each retailing at a different price range, the Magic Press nails are available on the Dashing Diva website and are bound to spoil one for choice.

These beautiful Press-On nails are ideal for those who aren't gifted with the patience and creativity for manicures and nail art as well as for those who don't have the time or budget to spend on salon manicures.