5 best teeth whitening products to try at home 

Flashing those pearly whites require effective teeth whitening products. Getting whiter teeth at home is more convenient than weekly dentist appointments. Ideally, brushing your teeth twice daily does the deed, but for most caffeine-dependent individuals, just brushing doesn't freshen up smiles.

Carbamide peroxide and Hydrogen peroxide are commonly found teeth whitening ingredients in toothpastes. However, using toothpaste is a relatively simple technique that might result in sparkling enamel.

From teeth brightening kits to teeth whitening strips, take a look at the five must-have teeth whitening products to try at home.

5 teeth whitening products to get pearly whites at home

Getting a pro-whitening treatment at the dentist can cost around $200 to $1500. But with cost-effective treatments that render the same results over time, considering these at-home teeth brightening kits is a viable option.

1) Colgate Optic White ComfortFit Teeth Whitening Kit:

Globally acclaimed dental brand Colgate introduced the ComfortFit LED Teeth Whitening Kit to achieve professional-level dental whitening in ten minutes at home.

The award-winning kit uses purple wavelength technology, wherein the LED device enhances the hydrogen peroxide serum resulting in a shining set of teeth. Talking about this convenient way to achieve dental shine, the brand's official website states:

"The enamel safe serum is designed for no tooth sensitivity and the lightweight, flexible LED device molds to your mouth for uniform whitening, so you don’t have to sacrifice comfort when it comes to whitening your teeth!"

This portable and easy-to-use teeth brightening kit retails for $50 on Amazon.

2) Crest 3D Whitestrips, Glamorous White, Teeth Whitening Strip Kit:

With a 4.5/5 rating and more than 15000 reviews on Amazon, the Crest 3D Whitestrips are immensely popular owing to their convenience and effective results. The product claims to remove fifteen years of teeth stains in thirty minutes a day.

The Whitestrips are easy-to-use and offer a firm grip allowing one to multitask while using the product. These strips use hydrogen peroxide to provide professional-level dental whitening, and the results are visible with consistent use in two weeks.

With a pain-free option to whiten teeth at home, these Whitestrips retail for $45 on the brand's official website.

3) Sensodyne Extra Whitening Toothpaste for Sensitive Teeth:

One of the common myths about dental whitening is that people with sensitive teeth cannot cater to sensitivity and stained teeth issues together.

Sought after for its formulations designed for sensitive teeth, Sensodyne's extra-whitening toothpaste, with an anti-cavity formula, delivers up to 24 hours of enamel and gum protection and teeth whitening.

This number-one dentist-recommended brand of toothpaste for sensitive teeth retails for $18 on Amazon.

4) Crest Whitening Emulsions:

This leave-on oral whitening treatment comes with a wand applicator. The whitening emulsion treatment consists of petrolatum in the formulation, preventing hydrogen peroxide breakdown in the mouth, resulting in brighter teeth.These Whitestrips are the brand's most sought-after product.

This product is the recipient of the 2021 Best of Beauty Award and can be used up to four times a day by regular wine and caffeine consumers. It retails for $50 on Crest's official website.

5) Marvis Whitening Mint Toothpaste:

With over 5000 Amazon users raving about this product, the Marvis Whitening Mint Toothpaste is a sought-after formulation in the teeth brightening category.

With a rich, creamy consistency, the toothpaste contains fluoride to combat tartar, plaque, and tooth decay. The toothpaste's fresh-mint scent provides a long-lasting and fresh sensation and keeps the mouth clean and healthy.

This minty, teeth whitening toothpaste retails for $13 on Amazon.

One of the secrets to having an attractive 'instagram ready' smile is to have pearly white teeth. But even the help of electric toothbrushes and flosses, your teeth are likely to stain and turn yellow over time.

This is when you can use the aid of professional dental whitening kits at home without having to spend a fortune at the dentists.

From the house of globally acclaimed dental brands, these teeth whitening formulations help maintain dental hygiene and brighten those pearly whites.