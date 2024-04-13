Formula 1 fragrances were introduced in March 2020 to give racing fans a unique experience—smelling like a race car driver. The collaboration with Designer Parfums resulted in the first 3D perfumes ever created.

The fragrance bottles vary in price, with the gold bottles costing a whopping $10,000. The other bottles from the Engineered collection and race collections sell between $37 and $250 depending on the packaging.

Formula 1 fragrances comprise different editions released in 2020 and 2021, made in collaboration with perfumers including Pierre-Constantin Guéros, Fabrice Pellegrin, Emilie Bevierre-Coppermann, Louise Turner, and Alienor Massanet.

Neeeum White, and 4 other Formula 1 fragrances to try in 2024

Formula 1 Overtake 320

Formula 1 Carbon Reign

Formula 1 TURN 1

Formula 1 Precious Mettle

Formula 1 Neeeum White

1.Formula 1 Overtake 320

The Formula 1 Overtake 320 (Image via Amazon)

This Eau de Toilette fragrance reportedly has a spicy yet modern scent that is sweet, intense, smoky, and sensual. The perfume contains notes of cinnamon, pink pepper, tonka bean, vanilla extract, guaiac wood, vetiver, spicy amber, and patchouli.

The scent is inspired by the heat and energy of a race and the perfume is packaged in a volcanic red bowling pin-shaped bottle with a red cap. Some of its ingredients include alcohol denat, fragrance, water, linalool, limonene, ethylhexyl methoxycinnamate, citronellol, geraniol, and citral.

The Formula 1 fragrance sells for $37 on Amazon.

2. Formula 1 Carbon Reign

The Formula 1 Carbon Reign (Image via Amazon)

This fragrance is Amazon's choice and supposedly has an aromatic woody fragrance. It was inspired by the thrill of victory and celebrating a win.

The perfume has notes of pink and timeout pepper, geranium, lavender, vetiver, patchouli, and amber crystals. The fragrance is packaged in a bowling pin-shaped bottle and some of its ingredients include alcohol denat, fragrance, water, linalool, limonene, and citronella.

The perfume sells for $23 on Amazon.

3. Formula 1 TURN 1

The Formula 1 TURN 1 (Image via Amazon)

This Eau de Parfum fragrance from the engineered collection reportedly has a woody leathery scent and contains notes of bergamot extract, mandarin, pink pepper, citrus, accord, patchouli, and leather.

This Formula 1 fragrance is inspired by the stamina and determination a driver experiences during a turn. The fragrance is packaged in an aerodynamic bottle design that is suspended in a 3D-printed black exoskeleton inspired by the lines of the F1 car chassis.

The perfume sells for $250 on Amazon.

4. Formula 1 Precious Mettle

The Formula 1 Precious Mettle (Image via Amazon)

This Eau de Toilette fragrance is said to have a metallic, daring, and citrusy scent that evokes the adrenaline rush of a Formula 1 race.

The perfume contains notes of leather, lavender, patchouli, mandarin, pink pepper, akigalawood, vetiver, and oakmoss. It is inspired by the steely nerves of a driver preparing for the race ahead.

The fragrance is packaged in a grey bowling pin-shaped bottle with a grey cap and sells for $26 on Amazon.

5. Formula 1 Neeeum White

The Formula 1 Neeeum White (Image via Amazon)

The Neeeum White has a floral fragrance that evokes the thrill of a Formula 1 race. Launched in 1990, this fragrance contains notes of lavender, galbanum, bergamot, carnation, juniper, cypress, elemi resin, ylang-ylang, oakmoss, cedar fragrance, vetiver, pepper, and pine tree notes.

The Formula 1 fragrance is packaged in a white bowling pin-shaped bottle with a white cap and sells for $29 on Amazon.