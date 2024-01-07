7 Best cooling sheets of 2024 for hot sleepers

Stay cool and sleep blissfully with the best cooling sheets designed for hot and sweaty sleepers. Overheating is a common enemy when one is trying to get a good night’s rest, and this is where cooling sheets can provide much-needed relief.

Whether one tends to feel overheated at night, has a high internal temperature, or lives in a hot, humid climate, a set of the best cooling sheets can make a huge difference in ensuring a fitful, uninterrupted slumber. The combination of lightweight, breathable fabric material, thread count, and weave all factor into what makes the best cooling sheets for hot sleepers.

7 best cooling sheets for hot sleepers

The best cooling sheets are crafted from materials such as linen, cotton percale, or bamboo. Below, we’ve compiled seven of the most breathable, moisture-wicking, and cool-feeling sheets for hot sleepers.

1. Hush Iced Cooling Sheet Set

Material: 100% viscose from bamboo

Weave: Sateen

Thread count: 500

Price: starts at $169 on the official website

The Hush Iced Cooling Sheet Set is an excellent choice for individuals who tend to wake up overheated or sweating during the night. Hot sleepers will find overnight comfort in sheets made of 100% bamboo-derived viscose, known for keeping the body cool. It effectively wicks away heat and sweat before it even gets too hot, leading to a longer, continuous sleep pattern.

2. Pact Cool-Air Percale Sheet Set

Material: 100% organic cotton

Weave: Percale

Thread count: 300

Price: starts at $72 on the official website

Pact Cool-Air Percale Sheet Set is one of the best cooling sheets for hot sleepers, made from 100% organic cotton combined with an ultra-light percale weave. What’s even better is that percale sheets get softer after every wash, and this sheet, in particular, will not lose its elasticity and will give off that wrinkled, lived-in appearance.

3. Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set

Material: 100% viscose from bamboo

Weave: Sateen

Thread count: 300

Price: starts at $319 on the official website

The natural breathability and moisture-wicking properties of the bamboo-derived viscose feel cool to the touch and help draw moisture away from the body for a lightweight, soft, and silky feeling. Complementing it is the exclusive sateen weave, designed to keep the sheets from pilling and discoloration.

4. Silk and Snow Percale Sheets

Material: 100% cotton

Weave: Percale

Thread count: 200

Price: starts at $95 on the official website

Get 100 nights of risk-free sleep experience with these Portugal-made bed sheets. With the combination of 100% cotton fabric and a percale weave, the sheet is crisper than cotton but less coarse than linen. It results in a balanced crispness without clinginess or a drapey feel, which is best for hot sleepers or during hotter or humid nights.

5. Ettitude Signature Sateen Sheet Set

Material: 100% bamboo lyocell

Weave: Sateen

Thread count: not specified

Price: starts at $169 at the official website

Play it cool during sleep with the Ettitude Signature Sateen Sheet set. It combines the silky soft feel of 100% bamboo lyocell with the smoothness of a sateen weave for a breathable sheet and cooling for even the hottest sleepers.

6. Olive + Crate Eucalyptus Sheet Set

Material: 100% natural Eucalyptus fiber

Weave: Sateen

Thread count: 300

Price: starts at $110 at the official website

One can stop kicking off the sheets at night with the best cooling sheets from Olive + Crate. It’s made from 100% natural eucalyptus fiber, which does two things for hot sleepers: boost breathability and wick away heat and moisture from the body, making it an overall cool-sleeping fabric.

7. Silvon Sheet Set

Material: Supima cotton, ionic silver yarn

Weave: not specified

Thread count: 300

Price: starts at $149 at the official website

The sheet is primarily designed to have antibacterial properties to prevent acne breakouts, but the ionic silver yarn woven into the fabric also makes it a fantastic option for hot sleepers.

Using metal in bedding is an innovative way to offer impressive cooling qualities compared to traditional sheets. The sheet set is among the best cooling sheets to incorporate this technology with its silver-infused supima cotton sheet set.

These are some of the best cooling sheets for hot sleepers, made of lightweight, breathable materials that allow plenty of airflow and are better at wicking away moisture. They are best for anyone who experiences hot flashes or night sweats and constantly throws layers off during the night.