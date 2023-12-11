7 best Estée Lauder skincare sets worth adding to your shopping cart

Estée Lauder stands out as a renowned brand that has consistently delivered exceptional results when it comes to luxurious and effective skincare. Its skincare sets are carefully curated with a range of products, catering to various skin concerns and types.

Estée Lauder skincare sets include products that are known for cutting-edge formulations and incorporate premium ingredients for optimal results. The sets offer a comprehensive skincare approach, addressing various needs with cleansers, toners, serums, and moisturizers. Backed by a history of scientific innovation and rigorous clinical testing, Estée Lauder ensures reliability and safety.

One can find Estée Lauder skincare sets on the luxury brand's official website. Major department stores and beauty retailers like Nordstrom and Macy's often carry these sets as well. Visiting these stores allows customers to experience the products in person and seek advice from beauty experts.

The price of the Estée Lauder skincare sets ranges from $68 to $435.

Best Estée Lauder skincare sets worth adding to your shopping cart

1) Revitalizing Supreme+ Moisturizer Holiday Skincare Set The Lift + Firm Routine ($125)

This transformative skincare collection is designed to visibly diminish the appearance of lines and wrinkles.

This skincare set consists of four products:

Advanced Night Repair Serum :

This serum helps the skin optimize its natural repair and protection mechanisms, resulting in a renewed lift and glow.

Advanced Night Cleansing Gelée:

The New Advanced Night Cleansing Gelée is a gentle yet effective cleanser that removes makeup and impurities without compromising the skin's moisture barrier. Individuals can experience soft, comfortable, and balanced skin after each use.

Advanced Night Repair Serum :

Advanced Night Repair Serum contributes to a smoother, more youthful complexion, reducing the appearance of lines and promoting even-toned, radiant skin.

Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Gel-Creme :

The Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Gel-Creme works over time to diminish lines, wrinkles, undereye puffiness, and dark circles, unveiling a revitalized and youthful gaze.

This skincare set is available on the Estée Lauder's official website and Nordstrom's online store.

2) Resilience Moisturizer Holiday Skincare Set The Radiance Routine ($110)

Estée Lauder Resilience Moisturizer Holiday Skincare Set The Radiance Routine (Image via Estée Lauder)

Individuals can revitalize their radiance with these exceptional skincare formulations for a more youthful appearance. They can experience smooth, plumped, and rejuvenated skin with reduced lines and wrinkles.

This skincare set consists of four products:

Perfectly Clean Cleanser/Mask :

The refreshing Perfectly Clean Cleanser/Mask is a gentle yet thorough foam that leaves the skin looking healthy and fresh.

Perfectionist Pro Firm + Lift Treatment :

Perfectionist Pro Firm + Lift Treatment helps to strengthen the skin for a more youthful and lifted appearance.

Resilience Multi-Effect Moisturizer SPF 15 :

Resilience Multi-Effect Moisturizer SPF 15 provides the skin with intense nourishment. Individuals can enjoy radiant, plumped, and supple skin that is noticeably more resilient.

Resilience Multi-Effect Eye Crème :

This product helps to soothe, depuff, and lift the skin around the eyes, ensuring a vibrant and rejuvenated look.

This skincare set is available on the Estée Lauder's official website and Nordstrom's online store.

3) See The Glow Purify + Pores + Hydration Nutritious Skincare Set ($52)

This carefully curated skincare set allows individuals to experience the transformative glow of the skin. It is the perfect solution for dull, and irritable skin and features products made with a powerhouse of naturally derived ingredients including Sweet Kelp, Red Algae Ferment, and Coconut Water Ferment.

This skincare set consists of four products:

2-in-1 Foam Cleanser:

This effective cleanser helps to purify the skin and leaves one's complexion refreshed and revitalized.

Cushioning Essence Lotion :

This essential lotion delivers a hydrating infusion that awakens, balances, and calms the skin.

Delicate Airy Lotion:

Individuals can energize the skin with lightweight moisture as this lotion re-balances and refreshes the skin, leaving it feeling revitalized.

Pillowy Creme/Mask:

Customers can indulge in the luxurious feel of this creme/mask as it melts into the skin, providing a comfortable sensation. It offers skin renewal and strengthening for a radiant complexion.

This skincare set is available on the Estée Lauder's official website and Nordstrom's online store.

4) Revitalizing Supreme+ Eye Balm Skin Care Set (Limited Edition) ($78)

Estée Lauder Revitalizing Supreme+ Eye Balm Skin Care Set (Limited Edition) (Image via Nordstrom)

This special gift set features essential skincare items designed to enhance the skin's firmness, radiance, and nourishment.

This skincare set consists of three products:

Advanced Night Repair Face Serum :

This is a compact version of the 7-in-1 super serum that combats multiple signs of aging. It allows one to enjoy smoother, younger-looking skin with a more radiant and even-toned complexion.

Revitalizing Supreme+ Youth Power Creme:

Individuals can experience the indulgent texture of this nourishing cream. It promotes firmness, strength, radiance, and a lifted appearance, contributing to a healthier and more vibrant complexion.

Revitalizing Supreme+ Youth Power Eye Balm:

This supremely nourishing eye balm, enriched with moringa, aims to make the eyes appear firmer, stronger, and more radiant.

This skincare set is available via Nordstrom's online store.

5) DayWear Moisturizer 4-Piece Skincare Set ($68)

Estée Lauder DayWear Moisturizer 4-Piece Skincare Set (Image via Nordstrom)

Customers can discover a limited-edition skincare set featuring a four-piece daily regimen for fresher, smoother skin with a healthy glow. This set provides powerful protection and intense 24-hour hydration. It also shields the skin from signs of premature aging, leaving it refreshed and revitalized.

This skincare set consists of four products:

Advanced Night Repair :

A revolutionary serum that optimizes the skin's natural repair and protection rhythm. It helps diminish signs of aging, resulting in smoother, radiant, and even-toned skin.

DayWear Moisture Creme SPF 15 :

This is a high-performance moisturizer that fights signs of premature aging and provides 24-hour hydration, promoting a youthful appearance.

DayWear Eye Moisture GelCreme :

This product is a daily moisturizer that delivers intense, 24-hour moisture to ensure the eyes look refreshed and revitalized.

Perfectly Clean Foam Cleanser/Mask :

A refreshing foam cleanser that gently yet thoroughly cleanses, leaving the skin looking healthy and fresh.

This skincare set is available on Nordstrom's online store.

6) Estée Lauder Re-Nutriv Ultimate Diamond Skin Care Set ($435)

Estée Lauder Re-Nutriv Ultimate Diamond Skin Care Set (Image via Nordstrom)

This limited-edition gift set features key products from Estée Lauder's Ultimate Diamond collection.

This skincare set consists of three products:

Re-Nutriv Ultimate Diamond Transformative Energy Cream:

Experience the velvety luxury of this crème that targets multiple signs of aging. It lifts contours, combats loss of radiance, and enhances firmness as it tones the skin.

Re-Nutriv Ultimate Diamond Transformative Brilliance Serum:

This weightless fluid serum is designed to give the skin a radiant, glowing, flawless, and even-toned appearance, akin to the brilliance of a diamond.

Re-Nutriv Ultimate Diamond Transformative Energy Eye Cream:

This rich yet lightweight crème is enriched with precious black diamond truffle extract. It provides targeted care for the delicate skin around the eyes, promoting a rejuvenated and refreshed look.

This skincare set is available on Nordstrom's online store.

7) Advanced Night Repair Eye Matrix Set ($84)

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Matrix Set (Image via Nordstrom)

Individuals can elevate their skincare routine with this fantastic gift set, which has been carefully curated to revitalize the skin.

This skincare set consists of two products:

Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex Face Serum:

This is a powerful 7-in-1 super serum that is available in a convenient travel size. It effectively reduces signs of aging, resulting in smoother, younger-looking skin with a radiant glow.

Advanced Night Repair Eye Concentrate Matrix Synchronized Multi-Recovery :

This eye serum comes in multiple sizes. It is made with an ultra-nourishing formula that is designed to diminish lines in the eye zone. It targets puffiness and dark circles, providing comprehensive care for the delicate skin around the eyes.

This skincare set is available on Nordstrom's online store.

Investing in an Estée Lauder skincare set is not just a purchase; it showcases a commitment to achieving radiant and healthy skin. With a legacy rooted in quality, innovation, and scientific expertise, the brand continues to be a frontrunner in the beauty industry.

Whether one is looking to target specific concerns or indulge in a comprehensive skincare routine, these skincare sets offer a luxurious and effective solution.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q.1 Which is the best Estée Lauder skincare set?

Answer: Advanced Night Repair Eye Matrix Set is the best skincare set from the luxury brand.

Q.2 Is Estée Lauder good for older skin?

Answer: The brand provides a diverse range of high-performance facial moisturizers catering to various skincare needs. It offers rich anti-aging creams and lightweight formulas, perfect for both aging and dry skin.

Q.3 Why is Estée Lauder so popular?

Answer: In 1953, the luxury brand revolutionized the cosmetics industry by introducing Youth-Dew, a dual-purpose bath oil and skin perfume, empowering women to purchase their own fragrances and propelling the company to success.