7 Best Korean Skincare products for teens in 2024

Korean skincare products have recently gained popularity among teenagers, thanks to their commitment to catering to a diverse audience. Maintaining its industry-wide lead, Korean skincare remains at the forefront of cutting-edge formulations and proven results.

In 2024, the market for Korean skincare tailored to teens will continue to offer a breadth of choices to address common skin concerns such as acne, excess oil, and sensitivities. The simple but well-rounded routines and stand-out products are perfect for teens seeking to rev up their complexion’s clarity and vitality in their formative years.

7 Korean skincare products tailored for teens

Prioritizing skincare during adolescence promotes healthy habits and nurtures overall skin health. A healthy skincare routine in the teen years helps prevent acne and sun damage and addresses skin-related concerns. To tackle such issues effectively, Team Sportskeeda has compiled a list of some of the best Korean skincare products tailored for teens.

COSRX Low pH Good Morning Gel Cleanser

Etude House SoonJung 10 Free Moist Emulsion

Dear Klairs Supple Preparation Unscented Toner

Some by Mi AHA-BHA-PHA 30 Days Miracle Acne Clear Foam

INNISFREE Super Volcanic Pore Clay Mask 2X

Missha Time Revolution The First Treatment Essence

Laneige water sleeping mask

1) COSRX Low pH Good Morning Gel Cleanser

This mild gel Korean skincare cleanser is formulated with a low pH to balance the skin without upsetting its outer layers. This cleanser helps to wash away dirt, oil, and impurities while still keeping the skin well-moisturized. It can be used every day to help prevent breakouts and have healthier-looking skin.

Price: $12 (Available on Amazon)

2) Etude House SoonJung 10 Free Moist Emulsion

This ultra-light emulsion provides soothing moisture, making it suitable not only for sensitive or acne-prone skin. Its lightweight formula is easily absorbed, hydrating the skin without leaving it overly dewy or clogging pores. Formulated with mild ingredients and free from strong additives such as fragrance or preservatives, it helps settle the redness and restore the skin’s moisture barrier.

Price: $16.87 (Available on Amazon)

3) Dear Klairs Supple Preparation Unscented Toner

A favorite among Klairs fans and skincare fanatics alike, the teen-friendly Unscented Toner is the perfect choice for a skincare routine. Featuring hydrating hyaluronic acid and calming centella asiatica extract, this toner prepares the skin and helps to maximize the absorption of any skincare products applied after it.

Price: $21.90 (Available on Amazon)

4) Some by Mi AHA-BHA-PHA 30 Days Miracle Acne Clear Foam

This foaming cleanser features a formula that blends three types of acids: alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) to moisturize and reduce dryness; beta hydroxy acids (BHAs) to increase skin cell turnover; and polyhydroxy acids (PHAs) to soften and penetrate the skin. Together, these acids work to remove dead skin cells, unclog pores, and minimize acne oxidation.

This cleaner also contains a mild mix of skin-calming tea tree oil and witch hazel extract, which work together to promote brighter and healthier-looking skin.

Price: $13.80 (Available on YesStyle)

5) INNISFREE Super Volcanic Pore Clay Mask 2X

This mask purifies and tightens pores and absorbs excess oil, impurities, and toxins deep into the skin. It works to refine skin texture, control sebum secretion, and prevent acne breakouts. Formulated with Jeju volcanic clusters with absorbent power, it leaves the skin refreshed and naturally pure.

Price: $16 (Available on the official website of INNISFREE)

6) Missha Time Revolution The First Essence

A basic part of the Korean skincare facial regimen, this essence uses a fermented extract of yeast to promote skin renewal, enhance elasticity, boost radiance, and help balance skin pH to provide a moisture surge and help the skin absorb serums and moisturizers better.

Price: $31 (Available on Amazon)

7) Laneige Water Sleeping Mask

This Korean product is perfect for use overnight. The watery, lightweight gel mask contains Laneige’s signature Moisture Wrap™ technology, which creates a supple, comfortable barrier over the skin to retain moisture and nutrients while the user sleeps.

Price: $32 (Available on Sephora)

This Korean skincare routine targets the skin concerns teens are dealing with, which include acne, oiliness, sensitivity, and dehydration, ultimately helping to achieve clear, healthy-looking skin with regular use.