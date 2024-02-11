7 Best Korean face sunscreens with 50 SPF

Photo-aging is one of the most damaging effects of the sun on the skin, which is why Korean face sunscreen is needed. One of the first and most important steps in Korean skincare is to protect the skin from sun damage, which is where sunscreen comes in. Skincare-first sunscreens are another reason Korean skincare has become popular worldwide.

Each of these recommended seven Korean face sunscreens has a very light, non-greasy texture, so they’re perfect for those looking for a wearable texture under makeup. The SPF numbers are between 50 and 50+.

When it comes to taking care of your skin and protecting it from the sun, no one wants to sacrifice skincare benefits for sun protection.

But Korean face sunscreens have mastered this by offering lightweight textures with comfortable finishes, making it easy to care for the skin while still having sun protection.

These seven Korean face sunscreens, all of which promise to protect against UVA and UVB rays with an SPF of 50, will keep your skin safe and healthy anywhere you go this summer.

Korean Face sunscreens with SPF 50 for Superior Sun Protection

1) Biore UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence SPF50+ PA++++

This lightweight sunscreen comes into the skin without stickiness. Specially formulated with water, the sunscreen not only provides strong UV protection but also enriches the skin with moisture.

It is proven to be friendly to all skin types, especially for people who have oily and mixed skin.

2. MISSHA All Around Safe Block Essence Sun Milk SPF50+/PA+++

This sun milk, accepted by the Whole Foods Premium Body Care Standard, contains rich botanical extracts and offers broad-spectrum protection against both UVA and UVB rays. With its milky undertone and comfortable texture, it goes nicely under make-up, making it perfect for daily use.

3. Aloe Soothing Sun Cream SPF50+ PA+++ by COSRX

Aloe vera leaf extract, in this soothing sun cream, offers the skin a calming ingredient that defends against environmental stressors.

The sun protection of SPF50+ PA+++ gives you powerful sun protection in a lightweight form that isn’t greasy and is skin-friendly for sensitive skin to use.

4. Etude House Surprise Mild Airy Finish Sun Milk SPF50+/PA+++

Its weightless texture absorbs into the skin right away. Feels like a matte finish. Protects well from Waves of UVA and UVB while preventing oil and shine.

5. Dear Klairs Soft Airy UV Essence SPF50 PA++++

For sensitive skin, this UV essence with mild ingredients provides gentle but strong sun protection. The soft and moist texture is comfortable with no sticky feeling at all. Making this product great as a Korean face sunscreen.

6. Neogen Dermalogy Day-Light Protection Sun Screen SPF50/PA+++

Enriched with rose and raspberry extracts for additional antioxidant effect, and formulated with a lightweight texture that ensures a smooth, matte finish, and a powder additive to minimize the appearance of pores and fine lines, making this a great Korean face sunscreen.

7. Innisfree Intensive Triple Care Sunscreen SPF50+/PA++++

This Korean face sunscreen is a triple-care sunscreen and an intensive formula that gives protection from UV rays, infrared radiation, air pollution, dust, and blue light.

The formulation uses sunflower oil and green tea extract that helps moisturize, protect, and nourish the skin with long-lasting sun protection.

From protecting and soothing sensitive skin to providing all-day hydration and sebum control, each product delivers the perfect solution to address your skin concern, so all you have to do is find that one.

With a lightweight, non-sticky texture and high level of UVB and UVA protection, these sunscreens are just what you need for daily use, ensuring the healthy and protected skin you deserve.